Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ‘The Old Friends’ haunting case walkthrough

Haunting cases like “The Old Friends” are what you’ll do in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden when you’re not slashing your way through ghouls and Wanderers.

You’ll solve these mysteries by figuring out what led to the haunting, what’s keeping the ghost hanging around, and, finally, giving the ghost a proper sendoff. Usually, this involves finding several hints to determine the intent of both the haunted person and the ghost.

“The Old Friends” haunting case focuses on Charles and Ester Davenport. Our Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden guide will walk you through finding every hint and intent in the Landfall “The Old Friends” haunting case.

‘The Old Friends’ location in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

You’ll find “The Old Friends” haunting case during the game’s first chapter, “Landfall.” It’s not really optional, so you can’t miss it.

After you speak to Governor Fairfax in New Eden’s inn, he’ll point you to Charles’ widow, Ester. After a conversation with her, you’ll explore their home as Antea to solve the haunting case.

‘The Old Friends’ hints and intent in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

There are a total of four hints and two intents to find during “The Old Friends.”

You’ll get Ester’s first hint after completing the conversation with her at the table.

Head upstairs and into the first room on the right. There’s plenty to poke at, but you’re after a note on the corner of the desk. When you pick it up, Red will open a book that drops a note and gives you Charles’ first hint (after some dialogue).

(after some dialogue). In the bedroom upstairs, head to the northeast corner to find a note from Ester next to a chessboard. That’s her second hint and it unlocks her intent.

Head back downstairs and outside to make your way to the cemetery to the northeast. You’ll need to find a seashore candle flower and then perform a Harkening ritual to the west of Charles’ grave. The vision will give you Charles’ second hint, his intent, and his Tie.

‘The Old Friends’ ending in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Take Charles’ bible back to his grave and perform a Make-Manifest ritual. After a conversation (and a quick argument about what to do), you’ll give Charles his Ascent.