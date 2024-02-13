 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ‘The Flesh is Weak’ haunting case walkthrough

Help Jacob Lynde and Benedict Stoughton in the Dark Woods

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Banishers The Flesh is Weak closeup of Benedict’s face Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Haunting cases like “The Flesh is Weak” are what you’ll do in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden when you’re not slashing your way through ghouls and specters.

You’ll solve these mysteries by figuring out what led to the haunting, what’s keeping the ghost hanging around, and, finally, giving the ghost a proper sendoff. Usually, this involves finding several hints to determine the intent of both the haunted person and the ghost.

“The Flesh is Weak” haunting case focuses on Jacob Lynde and Benedict Stoughton, two trappers lost in a valley filled with quickmyst. Our Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden guide will walk you through finding every hint and intent in the Hungry the Hunters “The Flesh is Weak” haunting case.

‘The Flesh is Weak’ location in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers The Flesh is Weak map showing the location of Jacob’s Lean-to Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon

You’ll find “The Flesh is Weak” haunting case during the game’s fourth chapter, “Hungry the Hunters.” It’s part of the main story, so you can’t miss it.

After Red is rescued and the banishers set off to return to New Eden, you’ll come to a broken bridge and will need to find a way around. You’ll soon come across Jacob Lynde in a cave as he waits out the quickmyst.

‘The Flesh is Weak’ hints and intent in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

There are a total of six hints and two intents to find during “The Flesh is Weak.”

Banishers The Flesh is Weak Red and Antea speaking with Jacob Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • You’ll get Jacob’s first hint after meeting and talking to him.
  • There’s plenty foreboding in the cave, but the butchered meat on the southeast side will give you your first hint for the ghost.
Banishers The Flesh is Weak Antea finding the source of the quickmyst Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • Head outside and to the northeast to drop down into the quickmyst-filled valley. Switch to Antea to navigate it and head (generally) southwest. When you reach the strange stalagmites and clear the specter nest, you’ll also clear the quickmyst. Perform a Harkening ritual with 3 wild chervil and 1 lilac hyacinth to get Jacob’s second hint.
  • Follow along the river until you reach Benedict’s body. This will get you Jacob’s third hint and his intent.
Banishers The Flesh is Weak Red inside Jacob’s cave Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • Make your way back to Jacob’s lean-to and head inside. Check the bowl and spoon on the table along the right wall to get Benedict’s second hint and his Tie.
  • In the center of the cave, perform a Make-Manifest ritual to talk to Benedict and get his third hint.

‘The Flesh is Weak’ choice in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The end of “The Flesh is Weak” is the first time you’ll have to make a weighty choice at The Closure of a haunting case. Head back outside and speak with Jacob one more time. After you get through the conversation, you’ll have to choose to:

  • Blame (and kill) Jacob.
  • Gently ascend Benedict.
  • Forcefully banish Benedict.

No matter what you choose, you’ll get a skill point. If you blame Jacob or banish Benedict, you’ll also get an essence to spend in the Evolution skill tree.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to find and kill Chargers in Helldivers 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Destiny 2’s many expansions are just $20 at Humble

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Bungie ends its four-year partnership with Prime Gaming

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

One of the funniest seasons of Taskmaster is finally on YouTube

By Pete Volk
/ new

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden beginners tips before starting

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Squishmallows vs. Build-A-Bear, the cutest legal scuffle ever, is heating up

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new