Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ‘The Flesh is Weak’ haunting case walkthrough

Haunting cases like “The Flesh is Weak” are what you’ll do in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden when you’re not slashing your way through ghouls and specters.

You’ll solve these mysteries by figuring out what led to the haunting, what’s keeping the ghost hanging around, and, finally, giving the ghost a proper sendoff. Usually, this involves finding several hints to determine the intent of both the haunted person and the ghost.

“The Flesh is Weak” haunting case focuses on Jacob Lynde and Benedict Stoughton, two trappers lost in a valley filled with quickmyst. Our Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden guide will walk you through finding every hint and intent in the Hungry the Hunters “The Flesh is Weak” haunting case.

‘The Flesh is Weak’ location in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

You’ll find “The Flesh is Weak” haunting case during the game’s fourth chapter, “Hungry the Hunters.” It’s part of the main story, so you can’t miss it.

After Red is rescued and the banishers set off to return to New Eden, you’ll come to a broken bridge and will need to find a way around. You’ll soon come across Jacob Lynde in a cave as he waits out the quickmyst.

‘The Flesh is Weak’ hints and intent in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

There are a total of six hints and two intents to find during “The Flesh is Weak.”

You’ll get Jacob’s first hint after meeting and talking to him.

after meeting and talking to him. There’s plenty foreboding in the cave, but the butchered meat on the southeast side will give you your first hint for the ghost.

Head outside and to the northeast to drop down into the quickmyst-filled valley. Switch to Antea to navigate it and head (generally) southwest. When you reach the strange stalagmites and clear the specter nest, you’ll also clear the quickmyst. Perform a Harkening ritual with 3 wild chervil and 1 lilac hyacinth to get Jacob’s second hint .

with 3 wild chervil and 1 lilac hyacinth to get Jacob’s second . Follow along the river until you reach Benedict’s body. This will get you Jacob’s third hint and his intent.

Make your way back to Jacob’s lean-to and head inside. Check the bowl and spoon on the table along the right wall to get Benedict’s second hint and his Tie .

and his . In the center of the cave, perform a Make-Manifest ritual to talk to Benedict and get his third hint.

‘The Flesh is Weak’ choice in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The end of “The Flesh is Weak” is the first time you’ll have to make a weighty choice at The Closure of a haunting case. Head back outside and speak with Jacob one more time. After you get through the conversation, you’ll have to choose to:

Blame (and kill) Jacob.

(and kill) Jacob. Gently ascend Benedict.

Benedict. Forcefully banish Benedict.

No matter what you choose, you’ll get a skill point. If you blame Jacob or banish Benedict, you’ll also get an essence to spend in the Evolution skill tree.