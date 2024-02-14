 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ‘Prudence in All Things’ haunting case walkthrough

Help Prudence and Thomas Hake in the Dark Woods

By Jeffrey Parkin
Banishers Prudence in All Things Prudence pointing accusingly Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Haunting cases like “Prudence in All Things” are what you’ll do in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden when you’re not slashing your way through ghouls and specters.

You’ll solve these mysteries by figuring out what led to the haunting, what’s keeping the ghost hanging around, and, finally, giving the ghost a proper sendoff. Usually, this involves finding several hints to determine the intent of both the haunted person and the ghost.

“Prudence in All Things” haunting case focuses on Prudence and Thomas Hake. Our Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden guide will walk you through finding every hint and intent in The Woodfolks “Prudence in All Things” haunting case.

‘Prudence in All Things’ location in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers Prudence in All Things map Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon

You’ll find the “Prudence in All Things” haunting case during the game’s fifth chapter, “The Woodfolks.”

When Red and Antea find their way through the Dark Woods and come to the Hunters’ Camp, Kate Newsmith — Thickskin’s sister — tells Red he’ll have to prove his worth to the settlers in the camp. There are two haunting cases that will do just that — “Prudence in All Things” and “Hammer and Tongs.”

If you ask around town, you’ll learn about the cook, Prudence Hake, and that she’s usually wandering the woods looking for food and flavors. You’ll find her house in the southwest corner of the camp.

‘Prudence in All Things’ hints and intent in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

There are a total of six hints and two intents to find during “Prudence in All Things.”

Banishers Prudence in All Things letter with Prudence’s first hint Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • There’s lots going on inside Prudence’s house. You’ll get your first hint for Prudence from the letter on the table along the east wall.
  • From there, head out into the woods heading west. You’ll find Prudence along the river and get her second hint from the conversation with her.
Banishers Prudence in All Things Prudence’s third hint and intent Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • As you continue west, head to the marker along the south side of the path. You’ll find a cave and a book inside hidden behind a destructible wooden barrier. Smash it and read the book to get Prudence’s third hint and her intent.
Banishers Prudence in All Things Thomas’ first hint Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • Continue west-northwest to the other marker. This time you’re looking for a cave a little west of the river. Inside, watch on the right for a pedestal and reveal the memory there — no ritual needed. You’ll pick up Thomas’ first hint.
Banishers Prudence in All Things Thomas’ chisel Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • You’ll have to fight your way through some nasty specters as you follow the wisps of stain to Thomas’ body. When you find the chisel, you’ll get Thomas’ second hint as well as his tie.
  • You’ll find Thomas’ ghost — no ritual needed here either — just to the northwest of the chisel. You’ll get his third hint and intent from the conversation.

‘Prudence in All Things’ choice in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The end of “Prudence in All Things” asks you to make a decision for The Closure of the haunting case. After talking to Thomas, Prudence will show up and you’ll have to choose to:

  • Blame (and kill) Prudence.
  • Gently ascend Thomas.
  • Forcefully banish Thomas.

No matter what you choose, you’ll get an essence to spend in the Evolution skill tree.

