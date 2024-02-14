 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ‘Hammer and Tongs’ haunting case walkthrough

Help Nellie and Fortune Heayton in the Dark Woods

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Banishers Hammer and Tongs haunting case Nellie Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Haunting cases like “Hammer and Tongs” are what you’ll do in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden when you’re not slashing your way through ghouls and specters.

You’ll solve these mysteries by figuring out what led to the haunting, what’s keeping the ghost hanging around, and, finally, giving the ghost a proper sendoff. Usually, this involves finding several hints to determine the intent of both the haunted person and the ghost.

“Hammer and Tongs” haunting case focuses on Fortune and Nellie Heayton. Our Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden guide will walk you through finding every hint and intent in The Woodfolks “Hammer and Tongs” haunting case.

‘Hammer and Tongs’ location in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers Hammer and Tongs haunting case map location Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon

You’ll find the “Hammer and Tongs” haunting case during the game’s fifth chapter, “The Woodfolks.”

When Red and Antea find their way through the Dark Woods and come to the Hunters’ Camp, Kate Newsmith — Thickskin’s sister — tells Red he’ll have to prove his worth to the settlers in the camp. There are two haunting cases that will do just that — “Prudence in All Things” and “Hammer and Tongs.”

You’ll find the blacksmith’s house in the southeast corner of the camp.

‘Hammer and Tongs’ hints and intent in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

There are a total of nine hints and three intents to find during “Hammer and Tongs.”

  • When you get to the house, you’ll find the door locked, but can talk to Nellie behind the fence to the right. You’ll get the first hint from the conversation with her.
Banishers Hammer and Tongs haunting case Red investigating the forge Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • Poke around their house and the forge until you reach the nails out front for Fortune’s first hint.
Banishers Hammer and Tongs haunting case Fortune’s location Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • Follow the spectral footprints into the woods. You’ll find Fortune hiding from wolves in a small cabin to the east. You’ll get Fortune’s second hint after speaking to him.
  • Inside the cabin, reveal the echo on the tools for the ghost’s first hint.
Banishers Hammer and Tongs haunting case Red inspecting the blacksmith’s hammer Image: Don’t Nod/Focus Entertainment via Polygon
  • Smash through the bar barring the back door and head out. Follow the footprints to the small quarry where you’ll find the blacksmith’s hammer. Inspect it as Antea to get hints for both Nellie and the ghost.
  • After the memory, perform a Make-Manifest ritual to speak to the ghost. You’ll get hints for the ghost and Fortune (well, Fortune and “Fortune”) along with both of their intents.
  • Head all the way back to the forge to confront Nellie and the imposter. You’ll get her final hint and intent as you bring closure to the case.

‘Hammer and Tongs’ choice in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The end of “Hammer and Tongs” asks you to make a decision for The Closure of the haunting case. After confronting Nellie, Fortune, and the imposter, you’ll have to choose:

  • Blame (and kill) Nellie.
  • Blame (and kill) Arther the imposter.
  • Gently ascend Fortune.
  • Forcefully banish Fortune.

No matter what you choose, you’ll get an essence to spend in the Evolution skill tree.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Fantastic Four MCU cast revealed, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

By Michael McWhertor and Austen Goslin
/ new

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ‘Prudence in All Things’ haunting case walkthrough

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

PlayStation won’t release any major first-party games before March 2025

By Oli Welsh
/ new

How to find and kill Chargers in Helldivers 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Destiny 2’s many expansions are just $20 at Humble

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Bungie ends its four-year partnership with Prime Gaming

By Alice Jovanée
/ new