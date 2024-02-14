Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ‘Hammer and Tongs’ haunting case walkthrough

Haunting cases like “Hammer and Tongs” are what you’ll do in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden when you’re not slashing your way through ghouls and specters.

You’ll solve these mysteries by figuring out what led to the haunting, what’s keeping the ghost hanging around, and, finally, giving the ghost a proper sendoff. Usually, this involves finding several hints to determine the intent of both the haunted person and the ghost.

“Hammer and Tongs” haunting case focuses on Fortune and Nellie Heayton. Our Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden guide will walk you through finding every hint and intent in The Woodfolks “Hammer and Tongs” haunting case.

‘Hammer and Tongs’ location in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

You’ll find the “Hammer and Tongs” haunting case during the game’s fifth chapter, “The Woodfolks.”

When Red and Antea find their way through the Dark Woods and come to the Hunters’ Camp, Kate Newsmith — Thickskin’s sister — tells Red he’ll have to prove his worth to the settlers in the camp. There are two haunting cases that will do just that — “Prudence in All Things” and “Hammer and Tongs.”

You’ll find the blacksmith’s house in the southeast corner of the camp.

‘Hammer and Tongs’ hints and intent in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

There are a total of nine hints and three intents to find during “Hammer and Tongs.”

When you get to the house, you’ll find the door locked, but can talk to Nellie behind the fence to the right. You’ll get the first hint from the conversation with her.

Poke around their house and the forge until you reach the nails out front for Fortune’s first hint.

Follow the spectral footprints into the woods. You’ll find Fortune hiding from wolves in a small cabin to the east. You’ll get Fortune’s second hint after speaking to him.

Inside the cabin, reveal the echo on the tools for the ghost's first hint.

Smash through the bar barring the back door and head out. Follow the footprints to the small quarry where you’ll find the blacksmith’s hammer. Inspect it as Antea to get hints for both Nellie and the ghost.

After the memory, perform a Make-Manifest ritual to speak to the ghost. You'll get hints for the ghost and Fortune (well, Fortune and "Fortune") along with both of their intents.

Head all the way back to the forge to confront Nellie and the imposter. You'll get her final hint and intent as you bring closure to the case.

‘Hammer and Tongs’ choice in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The end of “Hammer and Tongs” asks you to make a decision for The Closure of the haunting case. After confronting Nellie, Fortune, and the imposter, you’ll have to choose:

Blame (and kill) Nellie.

Blame (and kill) Arther the imposter.

Gently ascend Fortune.

Forcefully banish Fortune.

No matter what you choose, you’ll get an essence to spend in the Evolution skill tree.