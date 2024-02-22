How to get chemicals in Pacific Drive

Chemicals are a resource you’ll need in Pacific Drive to make the invaluable repair putty that patches up your car and repairs damage. Chemicals are only found inside one specific kind of storage container in one specific kind of building.

Our Pacific Drive guide will tell you where to look for chemicals and what you’ll use them for.

Where to find chemicals in Pacific Drive

Chemicals are only found inside the hazmat cabinets that you’ll find in many (most?) ARDA trailers. ARDA trailers appear on your map as the low buildings with a satellite dish on top (click the right thumbstick or hit v on your keyboard to pull up the map legend).

The hazmat cabinet inside the trailer will have a mesh over the doors. Many of them are locked, so you’ll need a prybar (4 scrap metal, 1 duct tape) to open them.

Inside, you might find chemicals, pressurized cartridges, and gas canisters.

Chemicals recipes in Pacific Drive

Chemicals are one of the most important resources in Pacific Drive since it’s an ingredient in the repair putty (2 scrap metal, 2 plastic, 2 glass shards, 2 chemicals) that you can slap on your car to repair damage. In fact, at least for the first 10 or more hours, it’s only used in repair putty.

For more resource guides, here’s how to get copper wire in Pacific Drive, and how to expand your inventory.