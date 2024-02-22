How to expand your inventory in Pacific Drive

Inventory space is at a premium in Pacific Drive. You have to find room for all your tools, all the resources you find like copper wire and chemicals, and all the spare parts for your car. Luckily, you can expand both your backpack and your car’s inventory with a bit of work.

Our Pacific Drive guide to increasing your inventory size will tell you how to get a bigger backpack and how to expand the storage in your car.

How to expand backpack inventory in Pacific Drive

You’ll start Pacific Drive with a decently sized backpack. Getting a bigger one, though, requires you to build a new workbench at Oppy’s auto shop.

Head to the fabrication station and look for the outfitting station — it’s three columns in from the left and one up. It’s the one with a backpack icon. You’ll have to have the matter deconstructor (35 scrap metal, 4 gears, 4 electronics, 0.8 stable energy) unlocked first. The outfitting station doesn’t have any prerequisites and will cost you 7 scrap metal, 15 plastic, 2 chemicals, 2 gas cylinders, and 0.3 stable energy.

With the outfitting station built, interact with it to see the upgrades you can make to your gear. Right at the top, you’ll see the medium backpack (20 fabric) that increases your inventory space to 66 slots and gives you six quick slots.

How to expand car storage in Pacific Drive

There are ways to increase your car’s trunk space, but they involve resources and energies that you can’t get until the mid-game or later, so we’ll ignore those for now.

Back at the fabrication station, tab over to the seventh tech tree, expansion racks. Across the middle, you’ll find four side racks to unlock. They cost:

2 steel sheets, 0.5 stable energy

2 steel sheets, 1 stable energy

2 steel sheets, 1.5 stable energy

2 steel sheets, 2 stable energy

On the next tab over, car storage, research the first node — side storage for 0.5 stable energy. That’ll give you the blueprint to build side storage (2 scrap metal, 4 duct tape, 12 fabric). Side storage modules need to be attached to a side rack. They add 43 slots (in three boxes) of storage each. Hypothetically, you could attach up to four side storage modules, but there’s other stuff to attach to those side racks like flood lights and extra gas tanks.