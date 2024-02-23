How to unlock the Antiquarian Major Card in Nightingale

Finding the Antiquarian Major Card Schematic is the first real test in Nightingale. Locating and unlocking the schematic will test your gear and also see you face up against your first boss.

In this Nightingale guide, we’ll tell you where to find the Antiquarian Major Card Schematic, and how to make the card itself when you return to your base.

Where to find the Antiquarian Major Card schematic

Once you’ve finished the first major quest to upgrade your gear to power level 20, Puck will give you the “Unlock Schematic: Antiquarian Major Card” prompt for your next mission. To find this schematic, you’ll need to head to a specific temple in your area: the Antiquarian Site of Power.

Grab any supplies you might need (food, healing potions, and weapons are good), and then head over to where you met the Essence Trader in your game. They should be standing next to a temple building called the Antiquarian Site of Power. (It’s worth noting that both the Essence Trader and the Site of Power do appear on your map, as shown above, so mark the location and head on over.)

Once you reach your destination, climb to the top and walk into the electric fence. Unlike other fences at other temples, this one will let you pass through. Now you need to fight your way through a bunch of monsters and a boss in the basement. Just take it slow and heal up when you need to. With your newfound weapons and items, you can take the enemies down if you’re cautious.

Kill the boss in the basement and then interact with the machine to get the schematic for the Antiquarian Major Card. Now you just need to make it.

How to craft the Antiquarian Major Card

Before you leave the Essence Trader, make sure you purchase the following schematics:

Simple Saw Table

Simple Smelter

Simple Enchanter’s Focus

Simple Mortar Station

Build all four stations in your home. Bring two Wood Bundles to the Simple Saw Table to make a piece of Paper. Bring two gems of any kind to the Simple Smelter to make Glass. Bring any item that can be refined into pigment (berries, meat, mushrooms, etc.) to the Simple Mortar Station and make Refined Pigment. Then, also at the Simple Mortar Station, combine the Glass and the Refined Pigment into Alchemical Ink. Finally, gather 25 Essence from anywhere in the world.

With your Essence, Alchemical Ink, and Paper in hand, head over to the Simple Enchanter’s Focus and build yourself an Antiquarian Card.

Now you’re ready to continue the main story of Nightingale and head into a more dangerous realm with Puck.