How to find thermosap crystals in Pacific Drive

Thermosap crystals are a mid-game resource in Pacific Drive. You’ll need these glowing red crystals as you make stronger parts for your car — like armored doors and panels — and they’ll allow you to make better tools. Unless you know where to look, though, you’ll only find one or two thermosap crystals at a time.

Our Pacific Drive guide will walk you through how to find thermosap crystals and run down some of the things you’ll use them for as you explore the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

How find thermosap crystals in Pacific Drive

The first place you’ll run into thermosap crystals is likely when you scrap a specific kind of wrecked car — an abandoned squire. These tend to be yellow and often have ARDA stickers on them. They also always have a rack and usually have lights on the roof.

When you use a scrapper on the armored doors or armored panels, they have a chance to drop a thermosap crystal or two. Abandoned squires sometimes have puncture-proof tires as well, and those too (sometimes) drop thermosap crystals when scrapped.

A better source of thermosap crystals needs you to get to the mid-game and the Mid-Zone. In the swampy middle section of the Zone, you have the chance to find sap compressors. These structures are pretty easy to spot since they’re large and glow bright red. When you find them, use an impact hammer to smash the crystals and you’ll pick up several dozen at once.

Thermosap crystal recipes in Pacific Drive

On your car, thermosap crystals go into making:

Armored doors (6 glass shards, 3 steel sheets, 2 thermosap crystals)

(6 glass shards, 3 steel sheets, 2 thermosap crystals) Armored panels (4 steel sheets, 3 thermosap crystals)

(4 steel sheets, 3 thermosap crystals) Armored bumper (6 rubber, 3 steel sheets, 5 thermosap crystals)

(6 rubber, 3 steel sheets, 5 thermosap crystals) Puncture-proof tires (8 rubber, 8 fabric, 2 gear, 3 thermosap crystals)

(8 rubber, 8 fabric, 2 gear, 3 thermosap crystals) Turbolight engine (15 copper wire, 10 gas cylinders, 10 steel sheets, 42 thermosap crystals)

For handheld tools, you’ll need thermosap crystals for:

Thermal vacuum (6 plastic, 8 rubber, 2 electronics, 8 thermosap crystals)

(6 plastic, 8 rubber, 2 electronics, 8 thermosap crystals) Liberator (3 scrap metal, 4 pressurized cartridges, 2 copper wire, 5 thermosap crystals)

For more Pacific Drive guides, here’s how to get chemicals, how to get copper wire, and how to expand your inventory.