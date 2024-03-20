 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

What crafting recipes can you use moss for?

By Julia Lee
A farmer in Stardew Valley holds up a hunk of moss Image: ConcernedApe via Polygon
Moss is a new Stardew Valley crafting material item you can harvest from trees, added in patch 1.6. You can use moss in a handful of crafting recipes, but finding it can be tricky.

Below we explain where to find moss in Stardew Valley and what crafting recipes you can use it in.

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

Some of the trees you hack down will have moss growing on them. While committing mass deforestation around the valley, we found a few moss in spring, but not a massive amount. The moss can be cut off the tree using a sword, without necessarily cutting down the tree, too.

The mossy trees have, well, green moss all over their trunks, like this:

A Stardew Valley farmer stands in front of a mossy tree in the forest Image: ConcernedApe via Polygon

That said, according to the Stardew Valley Wiki, there’s a new weather condition, green rain, that produces moss on trees and weeds.

Moss crafting recipes in Stardew Valley

Moss sells for five gold each, so it’s not really worth selling unless you have lots of surplus.

There are a couple of crafting recipes that require moss:

  • Speed-Gro fertilizer: 1 Pine Tar, 5 Moss
  • Mushroom Log: 10 Hardwood, 10 Moss
  • Statue of Blessings: 999 Stone, 999 Fiber, 999 Sap, 333 Moss
  • Deluxe Worm Bin: 1 Worm Bin, 30 Moss

You can also use it to make Moss Soup, if you have a kitchen. This recipe uses 20 moss.

While the recipe for the Statue of Blessings is out there (thanks to datamines), we’re not entirely sure how to use it or actually get the recipe for it. Spawning the statue in with cheats doesn’t actually let you use it, so it’s likely locked behind some endgame story progression. According to the game’s item description, “Touching the statue gives a unique blessing every day,” so it’s probably worth saving your moss for.

