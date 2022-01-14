Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event: Start time and rewards

Halo Infinite has continued with a steady release of free events on top of its premium battle pass. It started with the samurai-themed Fracture: Tenrai event, and then came the Winter Contingency event. Next week will see the arrival of the Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event.

Here’s everything you need to know for the event and what you can expect to earn by participating.

When does Cyber Showdown start?

While developer 343 Industries hasn’t officially stated the start time, dataminers have more or less confirmed that the Cyber Showdown event will begin on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. This would be consistent with the start time of previous events.

Unlike the Winter Contingency event, though, dataminers are reporting that the Cyber Showdown event will run for two weeks, ending on Jan. 31.

What are the rewards for Cyber Showdown?

Cyber Showdown Event Rewards

January 18th, 2022 - January 31st, 2022.#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/tNIdIqxUL4 — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@HaloNoticiasMX) December 16, 2021

This tweet from an established dataminer confirms the rundown of rewards for the Cyber Showdown event. Here’s what you’ll earn for each rank:

Rank 1: Stance

Rank 2: Weapon Coating

Rank 3: Nameplate Backdrop

Rank 4: Emblem

Rank 5: Armor FX (Visor)

Rank 6: Armor Coating

Rank 7: Weapon Trinket

Rank 8: Visor

Rank 9: AI Color

Rank 10: Armor FX (Neon Mohawk)

Synthawk - Armor FX.

Free in Cyber Showdown (thanks to jared). #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/f4BUiu6p9t — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@HaloNoticiasMX) January 12, 2022

How do you progress in Cyber Showdown?

As with the Fracture: Tenrai event, progressing in Cyber Showdown’s event pass will require completing starred challenges that appear in your challenges list. If you don’t currently have any starred challenges visible, you may have to finish off a normal challenge for a chance to get a starred one.

Given that the event runs for two weeks, it’s unclear if we’ll be able to finish all 10 ranks of the Cyber Showdown challenge in the first week or whether these starred challenges will be spread across the 14 days.

Either way, you can expect the Cyber Showdown challenges will be focused on the following modes: One Flag, Attrition, King of the Hill, Slayer, and Capture the Flag.

What’s the next event after Cyber Showdown?

Immediately after the end of Cyber Showdown, on Feb 1. 2022, Halo Infinite will reprise the Fracture: Tenrai for another week, letting players earn up to 10 more ranks in that event pass.

The week after that should see the launch of the Tactical Ops event, which will run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 21, with a focus on the Tactical Slayer mode. To spice things up, weapons other than the Battle Rifle will be featured in these matches.