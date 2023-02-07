 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to link your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts in Hogwarts Legacy

Connect your accounts for a more personal experience — and bonus rewards

By Johnny Yu
Two people walking up towards the side of a pathway. Huge isolated pillar out in the sea with a ruined building on it. Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

It’s worth linking your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts for a more personalized Hogwarts Legacy experience.

This involves a couple of quizzes to find which Hogwarts house you belong to and the right wand for you. Though you can do this in the game, connecting your accounts ahead of time means you can get the ball rolling now.

After your accounts are linked, you’ll be sorted into your house and you’ll bring your wand into the game — and receive bonus rewards.

How to link Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts in Hogwarts Legacy

  1. Create a WB Games account and a Harry Potter Fan Club account if you don’t already have them.
  2. Head over to the Hogwarts Legacy account linking page, and log in with your Harry Potter Fan Club account or create a profile.
  3. Click the “Get Sorted Now” button on the Legacy Connect page to get sorted into your house. After completing the quiz, return to the Legacy Connect page by clicking the “Let’s Go!” button at the bottom of the page.
  4. Click the “Discover Your Wand” button on the Legacy Connect page to receive a wand. After completing the Wand Ceremony Quiz, return to the Legacy Connect page by clicking the “Let’s Go!” button at the bottom of the page.
  5. Click on the “Go to WB Games” button on the Legacy Connect page, and log in to your WB Games account or create a new one.
  6. Switch to the Connections tab, and link the platform that you’ll be playing on as well as your Harry Potter Fan Club account.

To verify that you’ve connected your accounts, open the Settings menu in the main menu and switch to the last tab, User Interface Options. Select the “WB Games Account” button for a pop-up to appear saying you’ve successfully linked your accounts. If a pop-up with a code appears on your screen, you’ll have to redo the linking process.

Congratulations! Heres your house and wand Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Account link rewards list

As well as the ability to select your wand and house early, you’ll also receive the following in-game bonuses for linking your accounts:

  • House Fan-atic School Robe
  • Beaked Skull Mask
In game rewards for Hogwarts Legacy, beaked mask and 8 students standing menacingly Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

How to use account link rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

After receiving your field guide, you’ll be able to change the appearance of your clothes in the Gear section. Hover over either the Facewear or Cloaks and Robes section, and press the “Change Appearance” button.

Front and back of student in unusual mask and some robes. Are those long johns?
The Ravenclaw and Slytherin House Fan-atic School Robes and the Beaked Skull Mask
Graphic: Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

From there, a new menu will open, showing you all of the possible cosmetic options you can use.

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

