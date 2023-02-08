Your biggest Hogwarts Legacy questions, answered

Hogwarts Legacy brings you into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as a fifth-year transfer student at Hogwarts. As you explore Hogwarts, you’ll realize just how huge the school is, only to find out there is an expansive world outside of its gates. Hogwarts Legacy has a ton of content to experience, which can be a little overwhelming. To ease the burden, we’ve compiled some of the questions we had while playing and answered them below.

Is J.K. Rowling involved with Hogwarts Legacy?

According to Warner Bros. Interactive, J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, and Hogwarts Legacy is not a new story from her. For more information on the context around Hogwarts Legacy’s release, check out our explainer.

How long is Hogwarts Legacy?

As of this writing, I have around 35 hours in the game, and I haven’t completed the main story yet. However, if you were to only do main story quests, you should be able to finish the game in 30 to 35 hours. If you’re taking your time and thoroughly exploring Hogwarts and the surrounding areas, Hogwarts Legacy can be upwards of 60 to 70 hours of gameplay.

When do I learn the unforgivable curses?

As you progress through the main story line, you’ll meet a Slytherin student named Sebastian Sallow. Follow Sebastian’s relationship quests to learn more about the unforgivable curses — Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra — and potentially learn them yourself.

When I received “In the Shadow of the Study,” the quest that unlocks Crucio, I had roughly 20 hours in the game, but this is with me searching for collectables, completing side quests, exploring every nook and cranny I can. If you rush through Sebastian’s quests as soon as you get them, I imagine you can learn them within 10 to 15 hours.

Can I use unforgivable curses on students and professors?

No, as far as I know, you cannot harm the other students and faculty. There may be situations in quests where you can, but you can’t just casually cast Avada Kedavra on a student wandering the halls of Hogwarts.

Is there a morality system in Hogwarts Legacy?

There is no morality system, but you’re given many choices regarding dialogue and actions that may influence your relationships with other characters in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can I see characters from the books and movies in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes and no. You’ll be able to spot some minor characters like the poltergeist, Peeves, and maybe some ancestors, but if you’re looking for the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, you won’t find them here. Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s, well before the time period the Harry Potter series takes place.

Is Hogwarts Legacy canon?

Hogwarts Legacy is cemented in the Wizarding World, but there has been no confirmation from J.K. Rowling that Hogwarts Legacy is canon. So, in short — no.

Can I ride magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes! There are a variety of magical beasts, such as hippogriffs, that you can tame and ride.

When do I learn how to ride a broom?

After completing the main story quest “Jackdaw’s Rest,” you’ll receive the quest “Flying Class.” You’re required to be level six to start this quest, so you can learn how to ride a broom very early on, depending on how fast you complete the main story quests before it.

Can I play quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, you can’t play quidditch. In the narrative, it has been banned by Headmaster Black.

What about wizard chess?

Also no, unfortunately.

When can I access the Room of Requirement?

After completing the quest “Flying Class,” you’ll unlock the quest “Room of Requirement.” You’re required to be level six to start “Room of Requirement,” so you can unlock it fairly early on. If you stick to the main story quests, you’ll gain access to the Room of Requirement in just a few hours of gameplay.

What can I do in the Room of Requirement?

The Room of Requirement is where you’ll grow plants, brew potions, and nurture magical beasts. The Room of Requirement is also fully customizable. You can change everything from the ceiling to the floor including the ambiance and furniture.

Are the Deathly Hallows in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes! Without giving too much away, the Deathly Hallows do make an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can I skip classes?

You could skip classes, but you won’t learn spells if you do.

How do I learn spells in Hogwarts Legacy?

Attend your classes once or twice to start learning spells from their respective professors. Afterwards, your professors will start sending you assignments by owl, and you’ll have to complete those to learn more spells.

Do you get to choose between a cat, toad, or owl as your pet?

No, there is no option to choose which pet you want in Hogwarts Legacy, but you do have an owl that stays beside your bed.

Can I choose which house I’m sorted into in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, you can! Like Harry Potter, the sorting hat will take your choice into consideration when sorting you into your house. After taking the short quiz, you’ll be given a chance to pick whichever house you’d like to join.

Does my house have an effect on the rest of Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, but only a little bit. Your house will change how your clothes look and which common room you reside in. It will not change your gameplay, relationships, or the broader story.

Can I create my own wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, you can! Early on, you’ll receive a quest from Professor Weasley to get a new wand at Ollivanders. The wand will choose you, but you can customize the wand however you’d like.

How do I link my Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts?

Follow our step-by-step walkthrough on linking accounts here.

Are there seasons in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes! The timing of the season cycle isn’t 100% known, but Hogwarts and the surrounding areas change their appearance according to the season.

Are there microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, there are no microtransactions.