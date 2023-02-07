How to solve the Arithmancy door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Soon after you exit your common rooms in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll encounter locked doors surrounded in golden images of magical beasts. When you try to open the door, two triangles appear on the door face. Some have numbers, some corners have a picture of a beast, and the last corner has a question mark. Continue reading to find out what beasts should take over the last corner, and how to solve the Arithmancy door puzzles.

How to open Arithmancy doors in Hogwarts Legacy

The arithmancy door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy can be opened by solving a simple math problem. Each of the magical beasts around the door is associated with a number. You can guess the number based on the images themselves. For example, the unicorn having one horn is one and the spider has eight legs so it is eight. However, the trickiest part that seems to stump many players is that the numbers start from zero.

To unlock the door, you’ll have to find the two missing numbers in their triangles. Simply add the two numbers together and subtract the sum from the number in the center of the triangle. The resulting number will be associated with a magical beast that you’ll have to input into triangles around the door. If you’re unsure of what number the magical beasts represent, check the image below to see what magical beasts are associated with what number.

If you’re still having trouble with unlocking the door puzzles, follow along an example of an arithmancy door puzzle that can be found in the Central Hall.

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source Images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games