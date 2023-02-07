 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can you change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

How to change everything but your face and skin color

By Johnny Yu
Student giving another student a haircut at Madam Snellings hair salon in Hogwarts Legacy. Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

When you first start Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be presented with the character creator that has a lot of possible customizations for your witch or wizard. You can change your face, hair, complexion, gender, and, of course, scars. You can change most of your appearance fairly early on in Hogwarts Legacy after you arrive in Hogsmeade, but you can’t change everything! Continue reading to learn more about what you can and can’t change about your character’s appearance.

Where can you change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hair salon circled on map in Hogwarts Legacy. Boy in long johns standing out in the cold with only a scarf and some goggles. so sad. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

You’ll receive a quest called “Welcome To Hogsmeade” from Professor Weasley fairly early on into Hogwarts Legacy. In this quest, you’ll be taken to Hogsmeade by a friend, who’ll leave you to explore the magical enclave on your own. From here, you can visit Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium, which is indicated on the map of Hogsmeade by the scissors icon. Interact with Calliope Snelling inside to change the appearance of your witch or wizard.

What can you change about your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can change everything, but your face shape and skin color in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re looking to change specifically your face shape and skin color, you’re out of luck.

Student in long johns at a hair salon getting a hair cut in Hogwarts Legacy. Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

However, you can change everything else for a small cost of 20 gold. Read the list below to see all of the possible customizations after creating your character:

  • Hair Color
  • Hair Style
  • Complexion
  • Freckles and Moles
  • Scars and Markings
  • Eye Color
  • Eyebrow Color
  • Eyebrow Shape

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

