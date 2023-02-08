As you explore the castle and surrounding areas in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll run into chests that stare you down as you approach them. As soon as you get close enough to open them, they’ll start throwing a tantrum and snarl at you. Nothing you cast on them seems to work, but casting a spell on yourself will do the trick. Read on to learn how to easily open eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to open eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy

During the main story quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section,” you’ll unlock the disillusionment spell, which turns you invisible, allowing you to avoid being detected by others. To open the eye chest, cast disillusionment while you’re out of the eye chest’s view, then return to the chest to open it. Sometimes, when you cast the spell too close to the chest, you won’t receive the search prompt, so make sure to move away from the chest before you use the spell.

The first eye chest that you’ll be able to open will be in the restricted section of Hogwarts’ library during the “Secrets of the Restricted Section” quest.

What do you get from eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy?

Most chests in Hogwarts Legacy will give you gear, cosmetics, or a small amount of gold galleons, but each eye chest will give you a total of 500 gold galleons. Considering how expensive all of the brewing and planting stations are for the Room of Requirement, you’ll easily be able to clean out the Hogsmeade shops after farming these chests.