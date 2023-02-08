 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to open eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Avoid the eye chest’s gaze to open them

By Johnny Yu
Chest with an eye staring at a student wearing long johns and a scarf in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

As you explore the castle and surrounding areas in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll run into chests that stare you down as you approach them. As soon as you get close enough to open them, they’ll start throwing a tantrum and snarl at you. Nothing you cast on them seems to work, but casting a spell on yourself will do the trick. Read on to learn how to easily open eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to open eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Sneaking up on an eye chest in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

During the main story quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section,” you’ll unlock the disillusionment spell, which turns you invisible, allowing you to avoid being detected by others. To open the eye chest, cast disillusionment while you’re out of the eye chest’s view, then return to the chest to open it. Sometimes, when you cast the spell too close to the chest, you won’t receive the search prompt, so make sure to move away from the chest before you use the spell.

The first eye chest that you’ll be able to open will be in the restricted section of Hogwarts’ library during the “Secrets of the Restricted Section” quest.

What do you get from eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy?

Receiving 500 gold from an eye chest in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Most chests in Hogwarts Legacy will give you gear, cosmetics, or a small amount of gold galleons, but each eye chest will give you a total of 500 gold galleons. Considering how expensive all of the brewing and planting stations are for the Room of Requirement, you’ll easily be able to clean out the Hogsmeade shops after farming these chests.

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

The Latest

Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

You can unlock D&D’s ‘Keys from the Golden Vault’ anthology right now

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The transcendent Spirited Away stage play is coming to theaters soon

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Super Bowl receiver credits Call of Duty with getting Kansas City to the big game

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Cultural consultants will play a bigger role in D&D following racist content in recent book

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Your biggest Hogwarts Legacy questions, answered

By Johnny Yu

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon