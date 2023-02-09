 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s brooms

When can you ride a broom? And is there a difference between the Sky Scythe and the Silver Arrow?

By Johnny Yu
Person in their long johns waving to the camera while riding a broom in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Although quidditch was banned by Headmaster Black, you can still fly wherever you want in the world of Hogwarts Legacy. The world outside of Hogwarts is huge, so you’ll definitely need a broom to get around. Unfortunately, you don’t start out with a broom when you arrive, but you do get one fairly soon! Read on to learn when you can ride a broom in Hogwarts Legacy and what all of the brooms look like.

When can I ride a broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

After completing the main story quest “Jackdaw’s Rest,” you’ll receive the quest “Flying Class.” If you were to only complete main story line quests, you would find these quests fairly early on. It is possible to learn how to ride a broom in your first few hours of Hogwarts Legacy.

All of the brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a total of 13 brooms in Hogwarts Legacy, and all of them have the same speed. None are faster than the others; the only difference you’ll find between brooms is a matter of appearance. Other than that, there are no differences between brooms in Hogwarts Legacy. To see what all of the brooms look like, check out the gallery below. If you’re searching for where you can unlock the brooms and how much they cost, proceed to the next section.

  • Aeromancer broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Bright Spark broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Ember Dash broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Family Antique broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Hogwarts House broom in Slytherin Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Lickety Swift broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Moon Trimmer broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Night Dancer broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Silver Arrow broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Sky Scythe broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Wild Fire broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Wind Wisp broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Yew Weaver broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

How can I buy all of the brooms in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can unlock brooms by purchasing them from a vendor or by popping balloons while riding your broom. Some vendors have prerequisite quests that you must complete before purchasing their brooms:

  • Arn: Complete the side quest “Carted Away” and the main quest “Flight Test”
  • Leopold Babcocke, Priya Treadwell, Rohan Prakash: Complete the main quest “Flight Test”

Check out the gallery and table below to see how to unlock all of the brooms and how much they cost.

  • Albie Weekes at the Spintwitches Sporting Needs sells the Ember Dash broom, Hogwarts House broom, Moon Trimmer broom, Wind Wisp broom, and Yew Weaver broom. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Rohan Prakash located in Cragcroftshire sells you the Aeromancer broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Priya Treadwell located on the edge of Hogwarts Valley and South Sea Bog sells you the Family Antique broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Leopold Babcocke located on the southeast side of North Ford Bog sells you the Sky Scythe broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Arn located on the north side of Hogwarts Valley sells you the Sliver Arrow broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Brooms unlocked from challenges Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Aeromancer Purchased from Rohan Prakash 3,000 gold galleons
Bright Spark Pop balloons challenge Pop 32 sets of balloons
Ember Dash Purchased at Spintwitches Sporting Needs 600 gold galleons
Family Antique Purchased from Pryia Treadwell 2,500 gold galleons
Hogwarts House Purchased at Spintwitches Sporting Needs 600 gold galleons
Lickety Swift Pop balloons challenge Pop 7 sets of balloons
Moon Trimmer Purchased at Spintwitches Sporting Needs 600 gold galleons
Night Dancer Pop balloons challenge Pop 2 sets of balloons
Silver Arrow Purchased from Arn 5,000 gold galleons
Sky Scythe Purchased from Leopold Babcocke 5,000 gold galleons
Wild Fire Pop balloons challenge Pop 17 sets of balloons
Wind Wisp Purchased at Spintwitches Sporting Needs 600 gold galleons
Yew Weaver Purchased at Spintwitches Sporting Needs 600 gold galleons

How do I upgrade my broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

After purchasing your first broom, you’ll start a series of side quests given by Albie Weekes at Spintwitches Sporting Needs, which can be found in Hogsmeade. In these side quests, you’ll test your broom upgrades against Imelda Reyes, a Slytherin student, in a series of time trials. To easily beat Imelda’s times, make sure to fly through the golden bubbles as you progress through the race. These bubbles will refill your boost meter and increase your speed for a short period of time.

After you complete the time trials, return to Albie Weekes, and he’ll begin working on the next broom upgrade. You’ll need to complete three time trials to unlock the ability to purchase the three broom upgrades. These upgrades will increase the speed for every broom you own, not just the one that you have equipped. Check out the table below to see when you can upgrade your broom, and how much it costs to upgrade it.

Hogwarts Legacy Broom Upgrades

Upgrade Quest name Cost
Upgrade Quest name Cost
First upgrade Sweeping the Competition 1,000 gold galleons
Second upgrade The Sky is the Limit 4,000 gold galleons
Third upgrade After The Sky is the Limit 7,500 gold galleons

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

