Every item you can buy in Hogwarts Legacy (and where to buy them)

Where do you buy mandrakes, fluxweed, and shrivelfig fruit?

By Johnny Yu
Boy in longjohns in front of Zonko’s in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Many quests in Hogwarts Legacy will require you to use a potion or a plant that you haven’t seen yet. You can find a majority of the quest items you need from vendors in Hogsmeade, but which shop sells the one you need? Continue reading to find out where you can buy some necessary quest items and how much those items cost.

Where can you buy Fluxweed, Mandrakes, and Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy?

Fluxseed, Mandrake, and Venomous Tentacula location in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

After completing the quest “Herbology Class,” you’ll receive assignments from Professor Garlick to learn the Wingardium Leviosa and Flipendo spells. For her assignments, you’ll need Fluxseed seeds, two Mandrakes, and two Venomous Tentacula. However, you can get Venomous Tentacula during the side quest “Venomous Valour,” which is given by Duncan Hobhouse in the Astronomy Wing.

You can purchase Fluxseed seeds at The Magic Neep for 350 gold galleons, and purchase Mandrakes and Venomous Tentacula at Dogweed and Deathcap for 500 and 600 gold galleons respectively. But that’s only a small portion of the items you can get in Hogwarts Legacy, the bulk of which are found in Hogsmeade.

Map of Hogsmeade

Map of Hogsmeade with the shops labeled from 1 to 8 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  1. Tomes and Scrolls
  2. Spintwitches Sporting Needs
  3. J. Pippin’s Potions
  4. The Magic Neep
  5. Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium
  6. Gladrags Wizardwear
  7. Brood and Peck
  8. Dogweed and Deathcap

Tomes and Scrolls

Tomes and Scrolls location on the map in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Warner Bros. Games

Buy all of your Room of Requirement needs here at Tomes and Scrolls. Get stations for your magical beasts, plants, and potions for a hefty price.

Conjuration Spellcraft at Tomes and Scrolls

Item Item description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item description Cost (gold galleons)
Beast Feeder Place one to make sure your beasts are kept fed. 1,200
Beast Toybox Use the toybox to pick out your beasts' favourite toys for them to play with. 500
Chopping Station This station periodically produces a plant byproduct, so keep an eye on it. 1,500
Dung Composter Use it to create fertiliser that can be used to increase the yield of a seeded plant. 1,000
Hopping Pot This type of magical little pot will periodically brew a randomly selected potion. 3,000
Material Refiner Use it to produce moonstone essential for additional Conjuration spellcrafts. 1,500
Potting Table with a Large Pot Use its pot to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 1,000
Potting Table with Two Large Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 3,000
Potting Table with a Medium Pot Use its pot to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 750
Potting Table with Two Medium Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 1,500
Potting Table with Three Medium Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 3,000
Potting Table with Three Small Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 400
Potting Table with Five Small Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 2,500
Medium Potions Station Perfectly suited to all of your potion brewing needs. 1,000
T-Shaped Potions Station Perfectly suited to all of your potion brewing needs. 2,000

Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Spintwitches Sporting Needs location in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Warner Bros. Games

Talk to Albie inside Spintwitches Sporting Needs to find a selection of brooms available for purchase. Albie also gives you a series of side quests that will upgrade your broom to make it go faster. Find out how much each broom and upgrade costs in the tables below. To find out where you can buy more brooms, plus a breakdown of every broom in Hogwarts Legacy, check out our guide that has everything you need to know about brooms.

Brooms at Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Ember Dash Broom The perfect broom for those with a fiery temperament 600
Hogwarts House Broom A broom enchanted to celebrate your particular Hogwarts house pride 600
Moon Trimmer Broom Finely crafted from ash, this broom is built for stability 600
Wind Wisp Broom A stylish broom with a light touch - quite literally 600
Yew Weaver Broom A comfortable and speedy broom with a unique woven design 600

Broom Upgrades at Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Upgrade Quest name Cost
Upgrade Quest name Cost
First upgrade Sweeping the Competition 1,000 gold galleons
Second upgrade The Sky is the Limit 4,000 gold galleons
Third upgrade After The Sky is the Limit 7,500 gold galleons

J. Pippin’s Potions

J Pippins Potions location in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Warner Bros. Games

Head over to J. Pippin’s Potions to purchase the Maxima, Edurus, Focus, and Thunderbrew potions for Professor Sharp’s assignments. Here is where you’ll find all of your potions, their respective recipes, and the ingredients needed to make them.

Potion Recipes at J. Pippin’s Potions

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Focus Potion Recipe Recipe for a potion that reduces the drinker's spell cooldowns 1,200
Invisibility Potion Recipe Recipe for a potion that makes the drinker practically invisible 800
Maxima Potion Recipe Recipe for a potion that increases the drinker's spell damage for a limited amount of time 500
Thunderbrew Recipe Recipe for a powerful damage potion 1,200

Ingredients at J. Pippin’s Potions

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Ashwinder Eggs Ingredient used in Edurus Potions 150
Dugbog Tongue Ingredient used in Focus Potions 100
Horklump Juice Ingredient used in Wiggenweld Potions 50
Lacewing Flies Ingredient used in Focus Potions 100
Leaping Toadstool Caps Ingredient used in Invisibility Potions 150
Leech Juice Ingredient used in Maxima Potions and Thunderbrew 150
Mongrel Fur Ingredient used in Edurus Potions 50
Spider Fang Ingredient used in Maxima Potions and Thunderbrew 50
Stench of the Dead Ingredient used in Thunderbrew 100
Troll Bogeys Ingredient used in Invisibility Potions 100

Combat Tools at J. Pippin’s Potions

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Edurus Potion A potion that enhances the drinker's defence by covering them with a durable rocky skin 300
Focus Potion Recipe Reduces the drinker's spell cooldowns 500
Invisibility Potion Recipe The drinker turns invisible, causing enemies to immediately lose sight of them - the drinker is then imperceptible for a period of time 500
Maxima Potion Recipe Increases the drinker's spell damage for a limited amount of time 300
Thunderbrew Recipe Creates a storm around the drinker which will stun and damage nearby enemies 1,000
Wiggenweld Potion Aids in healing and restores a bit of the drinker's health 100

The Magic Neep

The Magic Neep location in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Warner Bros. Games

The Magic Neep is where you’ll find Fluxweed Seeds, which you’ll have to grow and harvest for Professor Garlick’s second assignment. You’ll also find Mallowsweets, which are needed to start Merlin Trials. You can also buy useful seeds, potion ingredients, and fertilizer here at the Magic Neep.

Seed Packets at The Magic Neep

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Fluxweed Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Fluxweed in large pots 350
Knotgrass Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Knotgrass in small pots 350
Mallowsweet Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Mallowsweet in small pots 200
Shrivelfig Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Shrivelfig in medium pots 450

Room of Requirement Items at The Magic Neep

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Fertiliser A nutrient-rich compost that can be added to plants to increase their yield 300

Ingredients at The Magic Neep

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Dittany Leaves Ingredient used in Wiggenweld Potions 100
Fluxweed Stem Ingredient used in Focus Potions 150
Knotgrass Sprig Ingredient used in Invisibility Potions 150
Mallowsweet Leaves Magical leaves used to open Merlin Trials 100
Shrivelfig Fruit Ingredient used in Thunderbrew 150

Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium

Hair salon circled on map in Hogwarts Legacy. Boy in long johns standing out in the cold with only a scarf and some goggles. so sad. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Visit Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium to change your appearance for 20 gold galleons.

Here’s a list of things you can change about your look:

  • Hair color
  • Hairstyle
  • Complexion
  • Freckles and moles
  • Scars and markings
  • Eye color
  • Eyebrow color
  • Eyebrow shape

You can’t, however, change your face shape or skin color.

Gladrags Wizardwear

Gladrags Wizardwear location in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Warner Bros. Games

Buy new gear at Gladrags Wizardwear in Hogsmeade. The gear will change as you level up, and the prices will vary depending on the specific piece of gear and its rarity.

We recommend holding off on buying gear until your reach higher levels, as you’ll receive a ton of gear from opening chests as you play.

Brood and Peck

Brood and Peck location in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Warner Bros. Games

Head over to Brood and Peck for all of your magical beasts needs. While here, you can buy ingredients used to upgrade and assign traits to your gear while using the loom in the Room of Requirement, and you can sell some magical beasts that you don’t need.

Brood and Peck is locked when you first arrive in Hogsmeade. To unlock it, you must complete the main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom.”

Ingredients at Brood and Peck

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Diricawl Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250
Fwooper Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250
Graphorn Horn Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700
Hippogriff Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700
Jobberknoll Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150
Kneazle Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400
Mooncalf Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150
Niffler Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250
Puffskein Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150
Thestral Hair Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400
Toad Warts Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400
Unicorn Hair Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700

Dogweed and Deathcap

Dogweed and Deathcap location in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Warner Bros. Games

Head to Dogweed and Deathcap to find Mandrakes, Venomous Tentacula, and Chinese Chomping Cabbage, which are necessary for both of Professor Garlick’s assignments. You can also buy their seeds and some fertilizer to grow your own at the Room of Requirement.

Seed Packets at Dogweed and Deathcap

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Chinese Chomping Cabbage Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Chinese Chomping Cabbages in medium pots 600
Mandrake Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Mandrakes in small pots 800
Venomous Tentacula Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Venomous Tentacula in large pots 1,050

Room of Requirement Items at Dogweed and Deathcap

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Fertiliser A nutrient-rich compost that can be added to plants to increase their yield 300

Combat Tools at Dogweed and Deathcap

Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons)
Chinese Chomping Cabbage Formidable chomping cabbages that when released attack nearby enemies 300
Mandrake A magical plant that shrieks when unearthed 500
Venomous Tentacula Tenacious Tentacula that when deployed shoot acid at nearby enemies 600

That covers all of the shops in Hogsmeade, which has the bulk of the items you can get in Hogwarts Legacy. (More vendors outside of Hogsmeade sell additional items.) And if you need extra coin to buy this stuff, explore Hogsmeade: You may run into chests that stare you down, but won’t open. Each one rewards 500 gold galleons. Find out how to open them in our eye chest guide.

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

