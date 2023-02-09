Every item you can buy in Hogwarts Legacy (and where to buy them)

Many quests in Hogwarts Legacy will require you to use a potion or a plant that you haven’t seen yet. You can find a majority of the quest items you need from vendors in Hogsmeade, but which shop sells the one you need? Continue reading to find out where you can buy some necessary quest items and how much those items cost.

Where can you buy Fluxweed, Mandrakes, and Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy?

After completing the quest “Herbology Class,” you’ll receive assignments from Professor Garlick to learn the Wingardium Leviosa and Flipendo spells. For her assignments, you’ll need Fluxseed seeds, two Mandrakes, and two Venomous Tentacula. However, you can get Venomous Tentacula during the side quest “Venomous Valour,” which is given by Duncan Hobhouse in the Astronomy Wing.

You can purchase Fluxseed seeds at The Magic Neep for 350 gold galleons, and purchase Mandrakes and Venomous Tentacula at Dogweed and Deathcap for 500 and 600 gold galleons respectively. But that’s only a small portion of the items you can get in Hogwarts Legacy, the bulk of which are found in Hogsmeade.

Map of Hogsmeade

Tomes and Scrolls Spintwitches Sporting Needs J. Pippin’s Potions The Magic Neep Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium Gladrags Wizardwear Brood and Peck Dogweed and Deathcap

Tomes and Scrolls

Buy all of your Room of Requirement needs here at Tomes and Scrolls. Get stations for your magical beasts, plants, and potions for a hefty price.

Conjuration Spellcraft at Tomes and Scrolls Item Item description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item description Cost (gold galleons) Beast Feeder Place one to make sure your beasts are kept fed. 1,200 Beast Toybox Use the toybox to pick out your beasts' favourite toys for them to play with. 500 Chopping Station This station periodically produces a plant byproduct, so keep an eye on it. 1,500 Dung Composter Use it to create fertiliser that can be used to increase the yield of a seeded plant. 1,000 Hopping Pot This type of magical little pot will periodically brew a randomly selected potion. 3,000 Material Refiner Use it to produce moonstone essential for additional Conjuration spellcrafts. 1,500 Potting Table with a Large Pot Use its pot to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 1,000 Potting Table with Two Large Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 3,000 Potting Table with a Medium Pot Use its pot to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 750 Potting Table with Two Medium Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 1,500 Potting Table with Three Medium Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 3,000 Potting Table with Three Small Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 400 Potting Table with Five Small Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 2,500 Medium Potions Station Perfectly suited to all of your potion brewing needs. 1,000 T-Shaped Potions Station Perfectly suited to all of your potion brewing needs. 2,000

Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Talk to Albie inside Spintwitches Sporting Needs to find a selection of brooms available for purchase. Albie also gives you a series of side quests that will upgrade your broom to make it go faster. Find out how much each broom and upgrade costs in the tables below. To find out where you can buy more brooms, plus a breakdown of every broom in Hogwarts Legacy, check out our guide that has everything you need to know about brooms.

Brooms at Spintwitches Sporting Needs Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Ember Dash Broom The perfect broom for those with a fiery temperament 600 Hogwarts House Broom A broom enchanted to celebrate your particular Hogwarts house pride 600 Moon Trimmer Broom Finely crafted from ash, this broom is built for stability 600 Wind Wisp Broom A stylish broom with a light touch - quite literally 600 Yew Weaver Broom A comfortable and speedy broom with a unique woven design 600

Broom Upgrades at Spintwitches Sporting Needs Upgrade Quest name Cost Upgrade Quest name Cost First upgrade Sweeping the Competition 1,000 gold galleons Second upgrade The Sky is the Limit 4,000 gold galleons Third upgrade After The Sky is the Limit 7,500 gold galleons

J. Pippin’s Potions

Head over to J. Pippin’s Potions to purchase the Maxima, Edurus, Focus, and Thunderbrew potions for Professor Sharp’s assignments. Here is where you’ll find all of your potions, their respective recipes, and the ingredients needed to make them.

Potion Recipes at J. Pippin’s Potions Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Focus Potion Recipe Recipe for a potion that reduces the drinker's spell cooldowns 1,200 Invisibility Potion Recipe Recipe for a potion that makes the drinker practically invisible 800 Maxima Potion Recipe Recipe for a potion that increases the drinker's spell damage for a limited amount of time 500 Thunderbrew Recipe Recipe for a powerful damage potion 1,200

Ingredients at J. Pippin’s Potions Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Ashwinder Eggs Ingredient used in Edurus Potions 150 Dugbog Tongue Ingredient used in Focus Potions 100 Horklump Juice Ingredient used in Wiggenweld Potions 50 Lacewing Flies Ingredient used in Focus Potions 100 Leaping Toadstool Caps Ingredient used in Invisibility Potions 150 Leech Juice Ingredient used in Maxima Potions and Thunderbrew 150 Mongrel Fur Ingredient used in Edurus Potions 50 Spider Fang Ingredient used in Maxima Potions and Thunderbrew 50 Stench of the Dead Ingredient used in Thunderbrew 100 Troll Bogeys Ingredient used in Invisibility Potions 100

Combat Tools at J. Pippin’s Potions Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Edurus Potion A potion that enhances the drinker's defence by covering them with a durable rocky skin 300 Focus Potion Recipe Reduces the drinker's spell cooldowns 500 Invisibility Potion Recipe The drinker turns invisible, causing enemies to immediately lose sight of them - the drinker is then imperceptible for a period of time 500 Maxima Potion Recipe Increases the drinker's spell damage for a limited amount of time 300 Thunderbrew Recipe Creates a storm around the drinker which will stun and damage nearby enemies 1,000 Wiggenweld Potion Aids in healing and restores a bit of the drinker's health 100

The Magic Neep

The Magic Neep is where you’ll find Fluxweed Seeds, which you’ll have to grow and harvest for Professor Garlick’s second assignment. You’ll also find Mallowsweets, which are needed to start Merlin Trials. You can also buy useful seeds, potion ingredients, and fertilizer here at the Magic Neep.

Seed Packets at The Magic Neep Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Fluxweed Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Fluxweed in large pots 350 Knotgrass Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Knotgrass in small pots 350 Mallowsweet Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Mallowsweet in small pots 200 Shrivelfig Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Shrivelfig in medium pots 450

Room of Requirement Items at The Magic Neep Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Fertiliser A nutrient-rich compost that can be added to plants to increase their yield 300

Ingredients at The Magic Neep Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Dittany Leaves Ingredient used in Wiggenweld Potions 100 Fluxweed Stem Ingredient used in Focus Potions 150 Knotgrass Sprig Ingredient used in Invisibility Potions 150 Mallowsweet Leaves Magical leaves used to open Merlin Trials 100 Shrivelfig Fruit Ingredient used in Thunderbrew 150

Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium

Visit Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium to change your appearance for 20 gold galleons.

Here’s a list of things you can change about your look:

Hair color

Hairstyle

Complexion

Freckles and moles

Scars and markings

Eye color

Eyebrow color

Eyebrow shape

You can’t, however, change your face shape or skin color.

Gladrags Wizardwear

Buy new gear at Gladrags Wizardwear in Hogsmeade. The gear will change as you level up, and the prices will vary depending on the specific piece of gear and its rarity.

We recommend holding off on buying gear until your reach higher levels, as you’ll receive a ton of gear from opening chests as you play.

Brood and Peck

Head over to Brood and Peck for all of your magical beasts needs. While here, you can buy ingredients used to upgrade and assign traits to your gear while using the loom in the Room of Requirement, and you can sell some magical beasts that you don’t need.

Brood and Peck is locked when you first arrive in Hogsmeade. To unlock it, you must complete the main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom.”

Ingredients at Brood and Peck Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Diricawl Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250 Fwooper Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250 Graphorn Horn Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700 Hippogriff Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700 Jobberknoll Feather Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150 Kneazle Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400 Mooncalf Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150 Niffler Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 250 Puffskein Fur Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 150 Thestral Hair Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400 Toad Warts Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 400 Unicorn Hair Ingredient used to upgrade and assign traits to gear 700

Dogweed and Deathcap

Head to Dogweed and Deathcap to find Mandrakes, Venomous Tentacula, and Chinese Chomping Cabbage, which are necessary for both of Professor Garlick’s assignments. You can also buy their seeds and some fertilizer to grow your own at the Room of Requirement.

Seed Packets at Dogweed and Deathcap Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Chinese Chomping Cabbage Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Chinese Chomping Cabbages in medium pots 600 Mandrake Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Mandrakes in small pots 800 Venomous Tentacula Seed Unlocks the ability to grow Venomous Tentacula in large pots 1,050

Room of Requirement Items at Dogweed and Deathcap Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Fertiliser A nutrient-rich compost that can be added to plants to increase their yield 300

Combat Tools at Dogweed and Deathcap Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Chinese Chomping Cabbage Formidable chomping cabbages that when released attack nearby enemies 300 Mandrake A magical plant that shrieks when unearthed 500 Venomous Tentacula Tenacious Tentacula that when deployed shoot acid at nearby enemies 600

That covers all of the shops in Hogsmeade, which has the bulk of the items you can get in Hogwarts Legacy. (More vendors outside of Hogsmeade sell additional items.) And if you need extra coin to buy this stuff, explore Hogsmeade: You may run into chests that stare you down, but won’t open. Each one rewards 500 gold galleons. Find out how to open them in our eye chest guide.