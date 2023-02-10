 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ side quest walkthrough

Find the three landmarks to get your treasure

By Johnny Yu
Cache in the castle starting location in Hogwarts Legacy. Arthur Plummly Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

While walking around the Astronomy Wing in Hogwarts Legacy, you might run into Arthur Plummly, who gives you the quest “Cache in the Castle.” Arthur has two treasure maps, one for himself and one for you. Your map has three landmarks that’ll point you in the direction of treasure, but these landmarks can be tough to find. Read on to find out where the landmarks are and where to find the hidden treasure.

First Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ landmark — Rhinocerous Skeleton

Rhinocerous skeleton in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon
  1. Receive the quest from Arthur Plummly across from the entrance of the Charms classroom.
  2. Go down three floors by taking the stairs behind you.
  3. Proceed forward and go down the stairs on the left. The first landmark, the Rhinocerous Skeleton, should be visible from here.
  4. Make your way to the skeleton to receive a waypoint for the next landmark

Second Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ landmark — Dragon Fountain

Dragon Fountain in the Transfiguration Courtyard in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

If you have the floo flame for the Transfiguration Courtyard, teleport there to easily find the Dragon Fountain. For those who don’t have the floo flame waypoint, follow the steps below.

  1. Head down the two staircases to reach a large double door.
  2. Go through the doors to find the Transfiguration Courtyard that has the Dragon Fountain on your left.

Third Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ landmark — Painting

Cast Accio on this paintings handle in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon
  1. Proceed past the Dragon Fountain into the double doors behind it.
  2. Take the first right, and head up a pair of stairs to find the painting on the wall.
  3. Cast Accio on the handle at the top of the painting to reveal the treasure.
  4. Collect your rewards to complete the quest “Cache in the Castle.”

Many of the side quests in Hogwarts Legacy will send you around the castle in hopes of treasure. Since you’ve completed “Cache in the Castle,” test your map-reading skills with “Ghost of Our Love.”

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

The Latest

This Last of Us actor is happy he got the ‘best death of the season’

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Fall, Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
/ new

Do you love Psychonauts 2? Here’s a 32-part documentary about it

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Hogwarts Legacy ‘Ghost of Our Love’ side quest walkthrough

By Johnny Yu

Mario Kart 8 on Switch will get more DLC characters — who could be next?

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

All Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy

By Johnny Yu

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon