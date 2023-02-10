Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ side quest walkthrough

While walking around the Astronomy Wing in Hogwarts Legacy, you might run into Arthur Plummly, who gives you the quest “Cache in the Castle.” Arthur has two treasure maps, one for himself and one for you. Your map has three landmarks that’ll point you in the direction of treasure, but these landmarks can be tough to find. Read on to find out where the landmarks are and where to find the hidden treasure.

First Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ landmark — Rhinocerous Skeleton

Receive the quest from Arthur Plummly across from the entrance of the Charms classroom. Go down three floors by taking the stairs behind you. Proceed forward and go down the stairs on the left. The first landmark, the Rhinocerous Skeleton, should be visible from here. Make your way to the skeleton to receive a waypoint for the next landmark

Second Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ landmark — Dragon Fountain

If you have the floo flame for the Transfiguration Courtyard, teleport there to easily find the Dragon Fountain. For those who don’t have the floo flame waypoint, follow the steps below.

Head down the two staircases to reach a large double door. Go through the doors to find the Transfiguration Courtyard that has the Dragon Fountain on your left.

Third Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ landmark — Painting

Proceed past the Dragon Fountain into the double doors behind it. Take the first right, and head up a pair of stairs to find the painting on the wall. Cast Accio on the handle at the top of the painting to reveal the treasure. Collect your rewards to complete the quest “Cache in the Castle.”

