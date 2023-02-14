 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

Here’s when you can get the Killing Curse

By Johnny Yu
Student in long johns using Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Avada Kedavra is one of the strongest spells in Hogwarts Legacy because of its ability to, well, kill anything in one shot. (Hence why it’s colloquially referred to as “the killing curse.”) Due to its strength, Avada Kedavra is a spell that you learn very late in Hogwarts Legacy from one of your companions, Sebastian Sallows. Read on to find out how to get Avada Kedavra and the consequences of learning the unforgivable curse.

How to get Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

Avada Kedavra is the last unforgivable curse that you’ll learn from Sebastian Sallows’ relationship quest line. You’ll learn Avada Kedavra during the quest “In the Shadow of the Relic” — Hogwarts Legacy suggests that you’re level 28 before you start it.

To get “In the Shadow of the Relic,” you must have already completed:

  • The relationship quest “In the Shadow of Hope
  • The main story quest “Lodgok’s Loyalty
Choice to learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Towards the end of “In the Shadow of the Relic,” you’ll interact with Sebastian outside of the dungeon, and you’ll be given a prompt during your conversation where you can choose:

  • No one should know that curse.
  • Everyone should know that curse.

Choose the second option, “Everyone should know that curse.”

Sebastian teaching you Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Then, Sebastian will offer to teach you the killing curse, and you’ll be presented with another choice:

  • Now is not the time.
  • Yes please.

Choose the second option, “Yes please,” to learn Avada Kedavra.

Can you learn Avada Kedavra later?

If you’re having second thoughts on whether or not to learn Avada Kedavra, you can learn it from Sebastian later on if you make the certain story choices.

Boy in longjohns talking to Ominis Gaunt about turning in a friend to the professors in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

During Sebastian’s next relationship quest “In the Shadow of Fate,” you’ll be given a choice when talking to Ominis Gaunt:

  • We should turn Sebastian in.
  • We must not turn Sebastian in.

In order to learn Avada Kedavra later, you must choose the second option, “We must not turn Sebastian in.

After choosing the second option and completing Sebastian’s relationship quest line in its entirety, you can meet Sebastian in the Undercroft where he’ll offer to teach you any of the unforgivable curses that you’ve missed.

What are the consequences of using Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy?

Since there is no morality system in Hogwarts Legacy, you will not be punished for using Avada Kedavra. However, your companions will react whenever you use an unforgivable curse. Some of your companions — such as Natsai, Ominis, and Amit — won’t like it when you use a curse, but it will not impact your relationships or story at all.

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

