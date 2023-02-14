 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

Buy some in Hogsmeade or grow your own

By Johnny Yu
Mandrake unearthed in Hogwarts Legacy by student in long johns Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

In the Harry Potter books and movies, mandrakes are human-like plants that’ll loudly scream and knock out, or even kill, anyone who hears the sound. However, in Hogwarts Legacy, mandrakes are a combat item that will stun and damage nearby enemies. You’ll need mandrakes to learn a few spells from Professor Garlick, but they can be hard to get you hands on. Continue reading to find out where to buy mandrakes and how to grow them in your Room of Requirement.

How to get Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two ways you can get mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy, purchasing them from Dogweed and Deathcap or growing them yourself in the Room of Requirement.

Buy from Dogweed and Deathcap

Dogweed and Deathcap location in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Head to Dogweed and Deathcap, which is located at the northernmost point of Hogsmeade. You can purchase two mandrakes inside for 500 gold galleons each.

Grow in the Room of Requirement

Student in long johns growing mandrakes in the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

You can also grow mandrakes in any pot size in your Room of Requirement. Buy the mandrake seeds from Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade for 800 gold galleons, and then interact with any herbology station in your Room of Requirement. Select the mandrake to start growing it, and wait 10 minutes to collect one mandrake.

On your way to Dogweed and Deathcap, you may run into eye chests that can be tricky to open. You might also pass Spintwitches Sporting Needs, which is where you can buy some of the brooms in Hogwarts Legacy.

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

