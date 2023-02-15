How to unlock and change the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

The Room of Requirement is your fully customizable base of operations in Hogwarts Legacy. This is where you’ll brew potions, grow plants, and care for your magical beasts. However, Hogwarts Legacy throws a lot of this at you at once, so it can be confusing as to what you can do here. Read on to learn everything you can do in your Room of Requirement.

When do you unlock the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy?

After completing the main story quest “The Room of Requirement,” you’ll unlock the Room of Requirement for you to use and a floo flame in the Secret Rooms section of the Hogwarts map.

How to place, edit, and remove items in the Room of Requirement

You’ll learn the Conjuring spell and Evanesco during the main story quest “The Room of Requirement,” and the Altering spell during the following side quest, “Interior Decorating.”

Conjuring spell — Allows you to place items in the Room of Requirement

Altering spell — Change the appearance or orientation of an item when cast in the Room of Requirement. The Altering spell can also be used on anything from the ceiling to the floor.

Evanesco — Removes items from the Room of Requirement while also returning some moonstone

To use the spells, press “T” (on PC) or right on the D-Pad (on consoles), and equip them to your hotbar. These spells are only usable in the Room of Requirement, so make sure to switch them out when you leave.

How do I expand the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy?

Not including the Vivarium expansions, the Room of Requirement can expand two times, giving you more space to place stations, furniture, and decorations. You can customize how the room will look by changing the appearance of the ceiling, walls, and floor. To do so, you must complete two quests:

After the quest “Interior Decorating,” another section of the Room of Requirement will open.

After completing the main story quest “The Final Repository,” the room from the “Interior Decorating” quest will expand even more.

How to unlock more decorations for your Room of Requirement

You may notice that a lot of decorations are not available when you first unlock the Room of Requirement. To get more decorations, you can find them in random chests around the world, or receive them after completing certain quests.

Where do I get more stations to put in my Room of Requirement?

Head over to Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade to find all of the stations you’ll ever need for your Room of Requirement. Check the table below to see all of the stations you can buy and how much they cost:

All of the stations from Tomes and Scrolls Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Item Item Description Cost (gold galleons) Chopping Station This station periodically produces a plant byproduct, so keep an eye on it. 1,500 Dung Composter Use it to create fertiliser that can be used to increase the yield of a seeded plant. 1,000 Hopping Pot This type of magical little pot will periodically brew a randomly selected potion. 3,000 Material Refiner Use it to produce moonstone essential for additional Conjuration spellcrafts. 1,500 Potting Table with a Large Pot Use its pot to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 1,000 Potting Table with Two Large Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 3,000 Potting Table with a Medium Pot Use its pot to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 750 Potting Table with Two Medium Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 1,500 Potting Table with Three Medium Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 3,000 Potting Table with Three Small Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 400 Potting Table with Five Small Pots Use its pots to grow all sorts of useful magical plants. 2,500 Medium Potions Station Perfectly suited to all of your potion brewing needs. 1,000 T-Shaped Potions Station Perfectly suited to all of your potion brewing needs. 2,000

When do you unlock the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy?

After completing the main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom,” you’ll unlock the first Vivarium which is where you can place any magical beast that you capture. The Vivarium is also where you will care for your beasts by feeding and grooming them.

How can I summon more beasts in my Vivarium?

As you complete Deek’s quest line, your Room of Requirement will expand, unlocking more Vivariums for you to place your magical beasts. For each side quest you complete, you’ll unlock another Vivarium, which can hold up to four species and 16 beasts. To see what each of the Vivariums look like, check out the gallery below.

Grid View The First Vivarium Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

First Vivarium interior Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

The Second Vivarium Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Second Vivarium interior Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

The Third Vivarium Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Third Vivarium interior Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

The Fourth Vivarium Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Fourth Vivarium interior Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Here’s a list of all of Deek’s quests that you have to complete:

“The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom” “The Plight of the House-elf” “Foal of the Dead” “Phoenix Rising”

How to upgrade your gear in the Room of Requirement?

After you complete the quest “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom,” you’ll unlock the Loom to place in your Room of Requirement. Interact with the loom and select the gear that you’d like to upgrade. From here, you can upgrade your gear’s offense or defense up to three times and assign a trait to it by using magical beast ingredients.

Keep in mind, the quality of your gear dictates what level trait you can assign to it.