All Merlin Trial locations in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll find a ton of gear that’ll quickly fill up your inventory. You’ll have to make many trips to Hogsmeade to clear up some space only for it to fill up again. One way to solve this issue is to complete the Merlin Trials around the Highlands. (Fair warning: There are 95 of them.) Continue reading to find the locations of every Merlin Trial and learn how many you have to complete to max out your inventory space.

How to unlock Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

After completing the main story quest “Trials of Merlin,” you’ll unlock the ability to start any Merlin Trial around the Highlands as long as you have mallowsweet — a plant you can grow in your Room of Requirement or purchase at Dogwood and Deathcap in Hogsmeade.

How Merlin Trials work in Hogwarts Legacy

When you’re looking at the Hogwarts Legacy map, you may notice multiple leaf icons scattered around the Highlands. These leaf icons indicate that there is a Merlin Trial at the location. Head over to the marked location to find a stone circle on the floor, but make sure you have some mallowsweets to start the trial. There are nine different types of Merlin Trials, with each type requiring specific spells to complete. The trial itself will be in the immediate area, so use Revelio and look for anything highlighted in blue if you’re having a hard time finding out what the challenge is.

How to solve each type of Merlin Trial

Flaming Pots (type #1)

Light the three braziers on fire with Confringo or Incendio before they sink into the ground to successfully complete the trial. The pots will have varying heights which indicates how long they will stay lit. Start at the pot furthest from the ground and make your way down to the pot that is closest to the ground.

Stone Pillars (#2)

Destroy all of the stone pillars in the area with Confringo. There is usually a hidden pillar in the area, so make sure to use Revelio to easily spot it.

Square Symbol Blocks (#3)

You’ll see three pillars marked with symbols and a cube on top that is also covered in symbols. You have to use Flipendo to rotate the cube so that the markings on the cube match the markings on the pillar. To easily complete this trial, match the symbol on one side (the orientation doesn’t have to match), then move to an adjacent side of the pillar and use Flipendo until the orientations align.

Large Rolling Stone (#4)

In this trial, you’ll need to move a big stone ball from its starting position to a bowl-shaped platform. The ball will usually start out at a higher elevation where you can cast Depulso to push it to the platform below you. However, you can easily solve these trials by using Wingardium Leviosa and simply carrying the ball to the platform.

Moth Moonstone Pillars (#5)

Use Lumos to lure the moths to the stone pillars with moonstones inside them. The moths and pillars can be hard to spot, so use Revelio and search for anything highlighted in blue.

Piles of Stone Balls (#6)

Transfer three piles of stone balls to nearby platforms using Accio or Wingardium Leviosa. To easily complete this trial, use Revelio to spot the platforms which will always have a pile of stone balls nearby.

Broken Statues (#7)

As you start the trial, three nearby statues will break and fall to the ground. Use Reparo to repair the three statues and complete the trial.

Stone Ball Targets (#8)

Destroy a series of stone ball targets on top of these columns around the start of the Merlin Trial. Any damaging spell can be used, but we recommend to use either the Basic Cast or Confringo because of its long range and short casting animation. Some of the targets may be hard to spot, so use Revelio to find them.

Stone Jumping Puzzle (#9)

Jump from platform to platform without falling off to complete this trial.

Merlin Trial locations

There are a total of 95 Merlin Trials that can be found around the Highlands. Each of the Merlin Trials are associated with a number — which corresponds to the list of Merlin Trial types above — on the annotated maps below. Use the maps below to find the locations of all of the Merlin Trials and see what trial you’ll face at the specified location.

North Ford Bog

There are four Merlin Trials in North Ford Bog: one stone pillar trial (2), one square symbol block trial (3), one stone jumping puzzle trial (9), and one large rolling stone trial (4).

Forbidden Forest

There are three Merlin Trials in the Forbidden Forest: one stone jumping puzzle trial (9), one moth moonstone pillar trial (5), and one flaming pot challenge (1).

Hogsmeade Valley

There are five Merlin Trials in the Hogsmeade Valley: one stone pillar trial (2), one flaming pot trial (1), one large rolling stone trial (4), and two moth moonstone pillar trials (5).

North Hogwarts Region

There are five Merlin Trials in the North Hogwarts Region: one square symbol block trial (3), one flaming pot trial (1), one broken statue trial (7), one moth moonstone pillar trial (5), and one stone ball target trial (8).

South Hogwarts Region

There are 15 Merlin Trials in the South Hogwarts Region: one stone ball target trial (8), one stone ball target trial (9), one flaming pot trial (1), three large rolling stone trial (4), four moth moonstone pillar trials (5), two stone pillar trials (2), and two piles of stone balls trials (8).

Hogwarts Valley

There are 16 Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Valley: two piles of stone ball trials (6), two stone ball target trials (8), two flaming pot trial (1), two moth moonstone pillar trials (5), three large rolling stone trials (4), three stone jumping puzzles (9), one stone pillars trial (2), and one broken statue trial (7)

Feldcroft Region

There are 16 Merlin Trials in the Feldcroft Region: four stone pillar trials (2), one square symbol block trial (3), two stone jumping puzzles (9), three stone ball target trials (8), two flaming pot trials (1), one broken statue trial (7), one large rolling stone trial (4), and one moth moonstone pillar trial (5).

South Sea Bog

There are two Merlin Trials in the South Sea Bog: one moth moonstone pillar trial (5) and one stone ball target trial (8).

Poidsear Coast

There are ten Merlin Trials in Poidsear Coast: one stone jumping puzzle (9), one flaming pot trial (1), two moth moonstone pillar trials (5), one stone pillar trial (2), one square symbol block trial (3), one piles of stone balls trial (6), two large rolling stone trials (4), and one broken statue trial (7).

Marunweem Lake

There are four Merlin Trials in the Marunweem Lake region: one moth moonstone pillar trial (5), one stone jumping puzzle (9), one large rolling stone trial (4), and one square symbol block trial (3).

Manor Cape

There are five Merlin Trials in Manor Cape, one flaming pot trial (1), one square symbol block trial (3), one large rolling stone trial (4), one moth moonstone pillar trial (5), and one stone pillar trial (2).

Cragcroftshire

There are five Merlin Trials in Cragcroftshire: one moth moonstone pillar trial (5), one stone pillar trial (2), one flaming pot trial (1), one stone ball target trial (8), and one stone jumping puzzle trial (9).

Clagmar Coast

There are five Merlin Trials in Clagmar Coast: one moonstone moth pillar trial (5), one square symbol block trial (3), one stone ball target trial (8), one broken statue trial (7), and one stone pillar trial (2).

Merlin Trial rewards

As you complete Merlin Trials, periodically check the challenges section of your Field Guide. In the exploration tab, you can increase the size of your inventory, which allows you to carry more gear at once. Here’s a list of all the upgrades and how many Merlin Trials you need to complete to receive them:

Solve two Merlin Trials to gain four gear storage slots.

Solve six additional Merlin Trials to gain four gear storage slots.

Solve ten additional Merlin Trials to gain four gear storage slots.

Solve 14 additional Merlin Trials to gain four gear storage slots.

Now that you’ve completed all of the Merlin Trials, complete some of the other challenges in Hogwarts Legacy like finding all of the Demiguise statues or collecting all of the brooms.