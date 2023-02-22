 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to unlock every mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Well, except for the onyx hippogriff

By Johnny Yu
Students riding hippogriffs above a lake in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Flying around Hogwarts Legacy on a broom is one of the highlights for many fans of the series, but it isn’t the only method of getting around the Highlands. As you progress through the main story, you’ll gain access to a few more flying mounts and one land mount. Continue reading to find out what all of the mounts are and when you unlock them.

Flying mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

Other than brooms, there are three magical beasts that can be used as flying mounts in Hogwarts Legacy. To use the flying animal mounts, you must first complete the main story quest “The High Keep.”

Brooms

  • Aeromancer broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Bright Spark broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Ember Dash broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Family Antique broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Hogwarts House broom in Slytherin Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Lickety Swift broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Moon Trimmer broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Night Dancer broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Silver Arrow broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Sky Scythe broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Wild Fire broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Wind Wisp broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Yew Weaver broom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

There are 13 different brooms in Hogwarts Legacy, but they all have the same speed. Brooms are available for purchase from Spintwitches Sporting Needs after completing the main story quest “Flying Class.” To see what all of the brooms look like, check out the gallery above.

Hippogriff

Hippogriff mount in Hogwarts Legacy. One picture shows it in the air and the other on the ground. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The Hippogriff is obtained after completing the main story quest “The High Keep.” Hippogriffs move slightly slower than brooms, but they can change their elevation at a faster speed.

Onyx Hippogriff

The Onyx Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy. One side shows it flying while the other side shows it on land. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The Onyx Hippogriff is unlocked after completing the main story quest “The High Keep” — but only if you preordered Hogwarts Legacy. Currently, there is no other way of unlocking the Onyx Hippogriff. Don’t worry if you missed it: The only difference between the two Hippogriffs is the appearance. There is no difference in speed or flight ability.

Thestral

Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy. One shows it flying in the air and the other on land. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images; Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The Thestral is unlocked after completing the main story quest “The High Keep” if you have the Dark Arts Pack, which comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy. It’s also available for purchase for $20 USD. The Thestral also has the same flight ability as the Hippogriffs.

Land mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

There is only one land mount in Hogwarts Legacy — the Graphorn. You’ll unlock the land mount after completing the main story quest “San Bakar’s Trial.”

Graphorn

Graphorn land animal mount in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The Graphorn is the only land mount in Hogwarts Legacy, and it’s the only mount that can damage enemies. Charge into any enemy to deal a bit of damage to them, and use the charge to break any obstacles in your way.

Now that you’ve collected every rideable mount in Hogwarts Legacy, try out some of the other challenges such as finding all of the Daedalian Keys inside the Hogwarts castle or completing all of the Merlin Trials around the Highlands.

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

