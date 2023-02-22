 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hogwarts Legacy ‘Well, Well, Well’ side quest walkthrough

Use the Well’s treasure map to uncover the rooted treasure

By Johnny Yu
Well Well Well tree treasure in Hogwarts Legacy Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

As you’re exploring the Highlands in Hogwarts Legacy, you may come across the quest “Well, Well, Well” to the southeast of Aranshire. An enchanted well gives you a treasure map showing a hidden treasure somewhere in the Highlands, but the only notable landmark on the map is a lone tree in the middle of some ruins.

Given how many destroyed castles there are in Hogwarts Legacy, the treasure can be especially hard to find. Continue reading our step-by-step “Well, Well, Well” walkthrough to easily find the tree hiding the treasure in it’s roots.

‘Well, Well, Well’ side quest starting location

Well well well side quest starting location in Hogwarts Legacy depicted by an annotated map and an image of the quest giver. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The quest giver for the “Well, Well, Well” side quest can be found to the southeast of Aranshire, which is in the South Hogwarts Region. Wait for the well to finish their monologue to start the quest and receive a map showing you where the treasure is located.

‘Well, Well, Well’ treasure location

Well Well Well treasure location depicted by an annotated map and a highlighted tree in Hogwarts Legacy Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  1. Receive the quest and the map from the well.
  2. Travel to the marked location in the image above. The treasure’s location can be found to the southwest of Irondale, which is in the Feldcroft Region.
  3. Head to the side with the smaller ruined structure with the tree in the center.
  4. Cast the Levioso spell on the tree to lift it, which will unveil the treasure.
  5. Collect your rewards to complete the quest.

Put your map reading skills to the test in two of the the other treasure hunting side quests in Hogwarts Legacy: “Ghost of Our Love” and “Cache in the Castle.”

