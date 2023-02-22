Hogwarts Legacy ‘Well, Well, Well’ side quest walkthrough

As you’re exploring the Highlands in Hogwarts Legacy, you may come across the quest “Well, Well, Well” to the southeast of Aranshire. An enchanted well gives you a treasure map showing a hidden treasure somewhere in the Highlands, but the only notable landmark on the map is a lone tree in the middle of some ruins.

Given how many destroyed castles there are in Hogwarts Legacy, the treasure can be especially hard to find. Continue reading our step-by-step “Well, Well, Well” walkthrough to easily find the tree hiding the treasure in it’s roots.

‘Well, Well, Well’ side quest starting location

The quest giver for the “Well, Well, Well” side quest can be found to the southeast of Aranshire, which is in the South Hogwarts Region. Wait for the well to finish their monologue to start the quest and receive a map showing you where the treasure is located.

‘Well, Well, Well’ treasure location

Receive the quest and the map from the well. Travel to the marked location in the image above. The treasure’s location can be found to the southwest of Irondale, which is in the Feldcroft Region. Head to the side with the smaller ruined structure with the tree in the center. Cast the Levioso spell on the tree to lift it, which will unveil the treasure. Collect your rewards to complete the quest.

