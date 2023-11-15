Where to find Dogweed and Deathcap’s location in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy is where you can purchase some of the more potent flora in the game — useful for completing certain quests, or to give you the edge in combat.

Our Hogwarts Legacy Dogweed and Deathcap guide discusses where you can find the shop in Hogsmede, as well as all the wares you can purchase once you’re there.

Dogweed and Deathcap location in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dogweed and Deathcap shop in Hogwarts Legacy is located in the northern outskirts of the village of Hogsmeade. To get there, you’ll want to follow the cobblestoned streets leading to the northeast. There, you’ll spot the Brood and Peck shop, as well as a bridge.

Once you cross the river, take the path that winds to the left, and you’ll notice an oddly designed building at the base of a hill. This is the Dogweed and Deathcap shop. You can see its location on the map below:

What does the Dogweed and Deathcap sell?

The proprietor of the Hogwarts Legacy Dogweed and Deathcap shop, Beatrice Green, sells a bunch of wares that are needed if you want to make the most out of the game’s combat and crafting mechanics, particularly those that make use of strange plants that you’ll learn about in Herbology class.

Room of Requirement and Seedling items

These are items that you can use if you want to grow plants in the Room of Requirement:

Fertilizer - Increases the yield of plants that you grow in potters; costs 300 gold.

- Increases the yield of plants that you grow in potters; costs 300 gold. Chinese Chomping Cabbage Seed - Lets you grow the Chinese Chomping Cabbage; costs 600 gold.

- Lets you grow the Chinese Chomping Cabbage; costs 600 gold. Mandrake Seed - Lets you grow the Mandrake; costs 800 gold.

- Lets you grow the Mandrake; costs 800 gold. Venomous Tentacula Seed - Lets you grow the Venomous Tentacula; costs 1,050 gold.

Combat plant items

You may also purchase plants that can be instantly used in combat:

Chinese Chomping Cabbage - Costs 300 gold.

- Costs 300 gold. Mandrake - Costs 300 gold.

- Costs 300 gold. Venomous Tentacula - Costs 600 gold.

Is it better to buy seeds or combat plants at Dogweed and Deathcap?

If you’re fairly new to Hogwarts Legacy, you might be wondering if you should purchase seedlings or the actual plants themselves. Here are our suggestions:

Generally speaking, buying combat plants tends to be more expensive in the long run, as each item only has a one-time use. The benefit is that you can throw a deadly flora as soon as you have at least one item. As such, it’s always a good idea to have a few of these handy when you head to dangerous areas.

Planting seedlings might be more expensive early on, but they’ll provide better yields in the end. You only need to buy a type of seedling once, and you’ll be able to grow that plant for the rest of the campaign. However, you still need to acquire certain fixtures for the Room of Requirement, such as potting tables with small, medium, or large pots, as well as additional Moonstone. Time also plays a major factor here, as it can take anywhere from five to 15 minutes for a plant to be fully grown.