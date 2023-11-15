 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to get Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

See where to acquire this acid-spitting plant

By Jason Rodriguez
The player character stands in a well-decorated room. There’s a Venomous Tentacula, a vicious-looking plant with sharp teeth, right behind them. Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Learning how to get Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy will help you finish off your enemies faster.

Our guide discusses where you can acquire this particular plant, as well as the seedlings that you need in case you want to grow it in your special hub. We also talk about how it’s used in combat engagements.

How to get Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

A Hogwarts Legacy menu shows a wizard buying Venomous Tentacula at Dogweed and Deathcap. Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

The easiest way to get the Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Tentacula plant is by visiting the Dogweed and Deathcap shop, which is in the northern outskirts of Hogsmeade. Once inside, talk to the vendor and you’ll notice a couple of wares related to this particularly vicious flora:

  • Venomous Tentacula - Each item costs 600 gold; can be used immediately in combat.
  • Venomous Tentacula Seed - Costs 1,050 gold; lets you grow this plant in the Room of Requirement.

How to plant and grow Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

The process to grow a Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy is a bit more time-consuming and expensive, but it’s worth it in the long run. You do need the following:

  • Room of Requirement access - You’ll get access to the Room of Requirement as part of a main quest, so you can’t miss it. You’ll also learn a couple of spells, including the Conjuration spell, which lets you plop down objects and fixtures in your personal hub.
  • Moonstones - Moonstones can be gathered in various locations as you explore the world around you. Alternatively, these are passively yielded by Material Refiners in the Utility tab when you cast the Conjuration spell.
  • Venomous Tentacula Seed - As mentioned earlier, you can buy this from the Dogweed and Deathcap shop for 1,050 gold.
  • Potting Table with a Large Pot or Potting Table with Two Large Pots - Both of these schematics can be purchased from the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade. The former costs 1,000 gold and the latter costs 3,000 gold.
  • Optional: Fertilizer - You can buy this from Dogweed and Deathcap for 300 gold. It increases the yields of the potting tables.
A menu shows a wizard growing Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy. Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Once you have the above items and fixtures, head to the Room of Requirement and cast the Conjuration spell. Check the Herbology - Large Potting Tables tab and select the type of fixture that you want to create. Take note of the Moonstone cost as well.

With the Large Potting Table plopped down, click on the Venomous Tentacula option. You’ll notice that it will take 15 minutes in real time before a Venomous Tentacula is fully grown, though you may also add Fertilizer to increase the yields.

How to use the Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

A menu shows a wizard selecting the Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy. Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

Venomous Tentacula can be selected by holding the Tab key (PC/keyboard), L1 (PlayStation gamepad), or LB (Xbox gamepad). This opens your Combat Tools panel, where you’ll be able to select it.

Simply press the use button to throw the Venomous Tentacula on the ground. It will then continuously spit acid at enemies for several seconds. You can also cast your spells to maximize your damage throughput in a short span of time.

Additionally, you can spend Talent Points to unlock the “Noxious” perk in the Room of Requirement panel. This perk buffs the Venomous Tentacula’s damage, while also allowing it to break enemy shields.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy. Since you’re already crafting stuff in the Room of Requirement, you might want to know where to find more Beasts for your Vivarium.

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

