Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cursed Tomb Treasure’ side quest walkthrough

The “Cursed Tomb Treasure” quest in Hogwarts Legacy revolves around a clue leading to a long-forgotten item.

Starting in the Manor Cape region, it has you battle two Infamous Foes and dozens of Inferi. This guide explains how to start “Cursed Tomb Treasure”, and a complete walkthrough to completing the quest — including finding the map location, exploring the treasure chamber itself, the enemies you’ll encounter, and how to solve the puzzle within.

How to prepare for the ‘Cursed Tomb Treasure’ quest

Before you can complete the Hogwarts Legacy “Cursed Tomb Treasure” quest, you must first meet the following requirements related to campaign progression:

You should have access to the southern portion of the map, which you can reach by way of the Coastal Cavern in Poidsear Coast.

Combat spells like Incendio and Confringo are absolutely necessary for the battles ahead.

Other spells like Wingardium Leviosa and Flipendo are also required to solve puzzle sections.

Lastly, you must search for the Demiguise Statues, as they’ll reward you with the rank 3 Alohomora spell.

How to start the ‘Cursed Tomb Treasure’ quest

To get started with the Hogwarts Legacy “Cursed Tomb Treasure” side quest, you’ll want to head to Manor Cape, a region in the southern portion of the game world (as seen in the image above). There, you’ll spot an abandoned mansion, as well as a nearby fast travel point called West Manor Cape.

Enter the manor proper and go down the stone steps. You’ll see a locked gate which can only be opened once you have the level 3 Alohomora spell. Once inside, be ready for a couple of back-to-back battles.

How to defeat the Lord of the Manor and Alisa Travers

The cellar of the manor is home to two Infamous Foes, high-level elites that are surrounded by undead minions. The first is the Lord of the Manor, which is a beefed-up Inferi. The second is Alisa Travers, a necromancer with a purple shield.

The undead, known as Inferi, are weak against fire, which is why spells like Incendio and Confringo are very handy. You may also click on the button prompt to toss barrels and other explosives to deal a lot of damage, if not kill them outright. The Lord of the Manor is dealt with straightforward enough, as it’s also weak against fire.

As for Alisa Travers, you need to break her purple shield by casting a Force-type spell. These include Accio, Depulso, Descendo, and Flipendo. Once her shield is gone, you can damage her health normally. We also suggest using various combat tools, such as the Venomous Tentacula, which shoots poisonous projectiles when placed on the ground.

Cursed Tomb Treasure Map location

Once you’ve defeated all hostiles, open the chest at the back of the room with your Alohomora spell. This nets you a map, which has a clue pointing to the “Cursed Tomb Treasure”.

The “Cursed Tomb Treasure” map location is known as the Tomb of Treachery, which is found along the beach at the border of the Coastal Cavern and Poidsear Coast.

In fact, if you’ve made your way from the Coastal Cavern to the southern part of the world map, you’ve likely come across the floo flame fast travel point nearby.

Simply return there and enter the mini-dungeon.

How to open the Moth Door

The Tomb of Treachery has a few spider enemies, which you should be able to take out using various types of spells (again the fire element is very handy for these fights). Speaking of fire spells, you can cast these to burn away the cobwebs that are blocking the pathways.

Eventually, you’ll come across an ornate door with three moth-shaped engravings. Here’s where you’ll find the magical moths:

There are two moths in a small chamber to your right when facing the ornate door.

The other moth is in a chamber to the left. If you cast Accio on the wooden crate, the spell will automatically change to Wingardium Leviosa. This allows you to place it on the ground so you can clamber onto the ledge.

When near the magical moths, cast Lumos so they stick to your wand. Then, bring them to the ornate door and deactivate Lumos, causing them to stick to the door instead.

How to solve the ‘Cursed Tomb Treasure’ puzzle

Once the door has been unlocked, it’s time to solve the Hogwarts Legacy “Cursed Tomb Treasure” puzzle. However, you do need to contend with half a dozen Inferi that spawn just as you enter the chamber. Again, use Incendio, Confringo, and various explosive objects in the room to eliminate all of them.

Once all the enemies have been defeated, take a look at the stone plates on the floor. If you recall, the map that you found earlier shows that some of these do have symbols.

To reveal these symbols, you need to cast Flipendo on specific plates. We suggest aiming directly at a plate so as not to accidentally cast Flipendo on the wrong one:

Top-middle plate Bottom-left plate Bottom-right plate

If you do it right, a dais will emerge from the ground, revealing a chest. Open it to receive the Treasure-Seeker’s Attire. This is a unique cosmetic option available for the outfit slot. It merely changes the appearance of an outfit that you have equipped, while also retaining its original stats.

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete the “Cursed Tomb Treasure” in Hogwarts Legacy. Since you’re already exploring the wider world, you might as well take a look at our guides on various side quests, such as Solved by the Bell, Cache in the Castle and Well, Well, Well.