Honkai: Star Rail version 2.1 livestream codes

Honkai: Star Rail just closed out its version 2.1 livestream, teasing what’s to come in the next update, which launches the evening of March 26 EDT. Alongside new characters and events, Hoyoverse uses the stream to distribute codes that reward free Stellar Jade and other upgrade materials.

This update brings three new playable characters that Penacony enjoyers will already know from the game’s story: Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher. For the five-star characters, Acheron is Lightning Nihility and Aventurine is Imaginary Preservation. Gallagher, the sole four-star character making his playable debut in 2.1, is a Fire Abundance character. In addition to these playable characters, version 2.1 will have a bartending minigame event and a new world in Simulated Universe.

These codes are only active until the day ends, so you’ll want to make sure to use them quickly.

The Honkai: Star Rail reward codes from the version 2.1 livestream are:

These codes will expire on March 17 at 11:59 a.m. EDT / 8:59 a.m. PDT, so use them quickly or you’ll miss out on the free loot. For more codes that don’t expire in just a few hours, you can check out our constantly-updated list of active Honkai: Star Rail codes.

How to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail

You can redeem the codes in game by opening the menu and tapping on the ellipses in the top right corner. A “redemption code” option will come up that you can select.

You can also redeem them online through the Honkai: Star Rail code redeem website. You’ll need to select your correct server and login through the website in order to get rewards. You will also need to have a working UID for Honkai: Star Rail. If you’ve never logged into Honkai: Star Rail in any form using your Hoyoverse account, it will not work.

If you’re just getting started in Honkai: Star Rail, you can check out our beginner’s guide and gacha explainer.