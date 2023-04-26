Honkai: Star Rail Herta Space Station treasure locations and map

Honkai: Star Rail has a ton of different types of treasure and loot to find around its maps, which give out pretty good rewards. Herta Space Station is the first area you’ll arrive in when you start the game, and it has more than 25 different treasures to find.

Most maps have loot hidden around and this loot expands beyond just treasure chests. When you open the map, you’ll notice a chest icon in the top left corner with numbers next to it. This indicates how many of the different types of loot you’ve found. However, this counter only lists “basic treasure” that isn’t locked behind puzzles or formidable foes (the powerful monsters that guard chests) and Warp Trotters. The chests that are rewards for more in-depth content are called Bountiful Treasure or Precious Treasure.

Each of these reward the premium currency, Stellar Jade, as well as other materials and EXP, so you’ll want to make sure to fully explore the maps.

You’ll also find Hertareum while finding this loot, which you can trade in to the shop owner in the Master Control Zone for prizes. As you spend more Hertareum, you’ll earn rewards like Stellar Jade, Star Rail Passes, and even materials to level up the Trailblazer’s Eidolon.

There is no loot in the Master Control Zone (where you first meet Asta), so don’t worry about it.

Below, we map out where to find the chests, challenges, puzzles, and Warp Trotters in Herta Space Station. Note that we only list out the treasures that are marked on your map or counted in the

Base Zone treasure locations

The right path opens up after starting a side quest given by Arlan. The small room attached to the right hall needs to be opened with key cards found around the space station. The Bountiful Treasure in the small room does not count towards your chest total in the map UI.

Storage Zone treasure locations

Storage Zone F2

The upper floor has several tile puzzles to get chests, as well as many chests in plain sight.

Storage Zone F1

The leftmost chest is a Bountiful Treasure that requires you to solve a short puzzle with toggling bridges.

Supply Zone treasure locations

Supply Zone F2

The chest marked near the puzzle requires you to do a quest given by Asta called “Sensitive Beings.” This quest will give you a new Bountiful Treasure every day for three days.

The Bountiful Treasure in the top left is from a quest that you’ll receive from Arlan as you progress in the game.

Supply Zone F1

The lower zone of the Supply Zone is just bottom platforms below the toggling bridges. There’s Bountiful Treasure down there, but we do not know how to get down there, as of this writing. We’ll update this guide when we figure it out.