How Honkai: Star Rail’s Forgotten Hall endgame works

Honkai: Star Rail’s Forgotten Hall is a half-seasonal combat dungeon that allows you to earn rewards periodically.

The Forgotten Hall is composed of two parts: Memory and Memory of Chaos. Memory is a permanent set of 15 stages that you need to complete to unlock Memory of Chaos. Memory of Chaos is a group of 10 stages that changes out every few weeks. Players familiar with Genshin Impact may find it similar to Spiral Abyss, which functions similarly.

How to access Forgotten Hall in Honkai: Star Rail

You can access Forgotten Hall from the train Parlor Car, once it unlocks at around Trailblaze Level 21.

Stage 1-10 of Memory will require only four party members, but from stages 11-15, you’ll need two teams of four. All of the Memory of Chaos stages require two teams of four characters.

Gameplay for Forgotten Hall goes as follows:

You’ll select four or eight characters (depending on the stage) to fight the enemies listed.

Each stage has a buff that occurs at the beginning of every cycle to help you fight.

You can use Techniques to heal and buff your team before combat.

to heal and buff your team before combat. You cannot use food or access your inventory or party make-up.

If you die, you’ll have to start that stage over from the beginning again, even if you already cleared one fight.

Each stage (regardless of its a Chaos stage or not) has three objectives. Two objectives involve winning the fights within a certain amount of cycles (turns in combat) and winning without having a character die. For each objective you fulfill, you’ll earn an Insignia, and you’ll get 200 Stellar Jade and 20,000 Credits for every three Insignias you get.

The enemies start off easier and get harder as you progress further in Forgotten Hall, with the last enemies in Memory stage 15 being level 65. This means you’ll have to do quite a bit of grinding before you can clear out Memory completely. Enemies in Memory of Chaos start off at level 68 and get higher, so this is Honkai: Star Rail’s endgame content.