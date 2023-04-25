Honkai: Star Rail warp banners explained

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based role-playing game with a gacha system for characters and weapons. Similar to Hoyoverse’s other titles, Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, you can pull — or “warp,” in the game’s parlance — characters and Light Cones, Honkai: Star Rail’s version of weapons, through the event and standard banners.

The Honkai: Star Rail banners are pretty similar to Hoyoverse’s other titles, but there are a few notable changes. Continue reading to find out how Honkai: Star Rail’s warp banners work and what to expect when you pull on each banner.

How Warp Banners work in Honkai: Star Rail

The warp banners are similar to other Hoyoverse titles like Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, but there are slight differences. In Honkai: Star Rail, you must convert 160 Stellar Jades, the premium currency you earn from chests and quests, into either a Star Rail Pass, a ticket used to roll on the standard gacha banner, or a Star Rail Special Pass, a ticket used to roll on the event gacha banner, to roll once.

You can also use 1600 Stellar Jades to create either 10 Star Rail Passes or Star Rail Special Passes and roll 10 at a time. Oneiric Shards, premium currency purchased with real money, can be converted into Stellar Jades at a 1:1 rate to also roll more.Keep in mind, you don’t need to spend money in order to be successful in Honkai: Star Rail. It is entirely possible to clear all of the content with free characters. For more information on each warp banner, check out the information below.

Limited Character Event Warp Banners

Limited character event banners provide you with an opportunity to pull for a specific character. The gacha rates for limited character event warp banners are as follows:

0.6% chance of receiving a five-star character

of receiving a five-star character 5.1% chance of receiving a four-star character or Light Cone

of receiving a four-star character or Light Cone 90 pulls to guarantee a five-star character

The first time you receive a five-star from the banner, there is a 50% chance it will be the promotional five-star character. If the five-star character you receive is not said character, you’re guaranteed to get the character the next time you warp a five-star.

Similar to five-star characters, four-star characters also have a guarantee: every 10 warps. If you don’t receive one of the promotional four-star entities in your 10 warps, you’re guaranteed to receive one within the next 10 pulls.

Regular Warp Banners

The regular warp banner, Stellar Warp, has the following odds:

0.6% chance of receiving a five-star character or Light Cone

of receiving a five-star character or Light Cone 5.1% chance of receiving a four-star character or Light Cone

of receiving a four-star character or Light Cone 90 pulls to guarantee a five-star character or Light Cone

For a list of entities you can receive, check out the table below.

Stellar Warp characters and Light Cones Characters Light Cones Characters Light Cones Bailu But the Battle Isn't Over Bronya In the Name of the World Clara Moment of Victory Gepard Night on the Milky Way Himeko Sleep like the Dead Welt Something Irreplaceable Yanqing Time Waits for No One

However, the pool of entities in the regular warp banner can change, as Hoyoverse has added characters to regular banners in their other titles such as Tighnari and Dehya being added to the standard banner in Genshin Impact.

After 300 warps on the regular warp banner, you can pick one of the five-star characters from the Stellar Warp. However, pick wisely, as you can only do this once!

Light Cone Warp Banners

Light Cone warp banners are also limited event banners with higher warp success rates for limited five-star and four-star Light Cones rather than characters. The Light Cone warp banners function similarly to the other banners except for the gacha rates and pity count. The gacha rates and pity count are as follows:

0.8% chance of receiving a five-star Light Cone

of receiving a five-star Light Cone 6.6% chance of receiving a four-star Light Cone

of receiving a four-star Light Cone 80 pulls to guarantee a five-star Light Cone

If you don’t receive the promotional Light Cone, you’re guaranteed to receive one within the next 80 pulls.

Is there a soft pity in Honkai: Star Rail?

It’s believed that Honkai: Star Rail has a soft pity system — a hidden mechanic that increases your probability of getting a five-star with every warp after a certain number of pulls — similar to Genshin Impact. According to Reddit users, the soft pity will start on your 75th pull on character warp banners and your 65th pull on Light Cone warp banners. The soft pity system increases the odds of receiving a five-star character or Light Cone by 6% with each pull after said pulls.