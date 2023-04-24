When does Honkai: Star Rail launch?

Honkai: Star Rail, the latest mobile (and PC) gacha RPG by Hoyoverse, is finally coming out soon, after many beta tests and trailers.

Honkai: Star Rail takes familiar faces from the Honkai universe and puts them in a new story, with new personalities. Though the characters may look familiar, they have new tales to tell. The game has a robust equipment system and turn-based combat, stepping away from the action combat we’re used to seeing from Hoyoverse.

Honkai Star Rail release time: When does Honkai Star Rail go live?

Honkai: Star Rail will be available on Tuesday, April 25, or Wednesday, April 26, depending on your time zone. Here’s when Honkai: Star Rail will release in your time zone:

April 25 at 7 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America April 25 at 10 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America April 26 at 2 a.m. CEST for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris April 26 at 1 a.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. April 26 at 9 a.m. JST for Japan

Yes, we know that the date given by Hoyoverse says April 26, but it depends on where you live, as they use UTC+8 in their listed date and time.

We strongly recommend preloading the game now if you’re reading this ahead of launch. You can preload the game on PC through their website, and on iOS and Android through their respective app stores.

Genshin Impact’s launch was huge and the only problem we remember was trying to download the game the morning of launch. Since so many other people were trying to download as well, the game took ages to actually download. However, once the game was downloaded, it ran smoothly and there weren’t any issues logging in or playing.

Honkai: Star Rail’s situation will likely be similar, but you should always prepare for the worst when it comes to the launch of an online game. The servers might get overloaded and you might not be able to play right away, so be patient.