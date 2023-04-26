Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes for April 2023

Honkai: Star Rail is Hoyoverse’s latest title added to their mobile (and PC) game lineup, which means that yes, the game has codes that you can redeem for premium currency.

In this case, Honkai: Star Rail’s codes reward Stellar Jade and the usual other goodies — money, EXP, and the like.

Below we list out the Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes and explain how to redeem the codes.

Honkai: Star Rail active redemption codes

The active Honkai: Star Rail reward codes as of writing this are as follows:

HSRGRANDOPEN1

HSRGRANDOPEN2

HSRGRANDOPEN3

HSRVER10XEDLFE

STARRAILGIFT

The three “HSRGRANDOPEN” codes expire on April 30, so make sure to use them before then. We’re not sure when the other two codes expire, but it’s best to just use them quickly. All of the codes reward Stellar Jade, making them very much worth redeeming. They also come with handfuls of upgrade material and other useful items.

(Unfortunately, we can’t do the fancy “just click this link to redeem the codes” thing we do for Genshin Impact codes, yet.)

How to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail

You can redeem the codes in game by opening the menu and tapping on the ellipses in the top right corner. A “redemption code” option will come up that you can select.

You can also redeem them online through the Honkai: Star Rail code redeem website. You’ll need to select your correct server and login through the website in order to get rewards. You will also need to have a working UID for Honkai: Star Rail. If you’ve never logged into Honkai: Star Rail in any form using your Hoyoverse account, it will not work.

If you’re just getting started in Honkai: Star Rail, you can check out our beginner’s guide and gacha explainer.