How to open the triple authentication door in Honkai: Star Rail

As you’re exploring the Herta Space Station in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll come across a locked door in the Base Zone section that requires some sort of verification to enter it. When you interact with the controller, it’ll tell you to complete the triple authentication verification card before trying again. The only problem is, there is no direction on how to get the card. Keep on reading to find out how to get the triple authentication verification card and open the locked door in Honkai: Star Rail.

Triple authentication door location

The triple authentication door can be found in the Base Zone section of the Herta Space Station in Honkai: Star Rail. To open it, you’ll need to find three access authentication cards that are scattered around the Herta Space Station and combine them into the triple authentication verification card. Check out the sections below to find out where each of the three cards are located and what you need to do to get them.

Access authentication card 1 location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Interact with Arlan at the Master Control Zone in the Herta Space Station to progress in the “Road to Revival” side quest which is automatically unlocked when Arlan messages you on your phone before you get on the Astral Express. Proceed with the side quest until you are given the task “activate the extinguished anchor in the target cabin.” Enter the target cabin with the anchor to find a Blaze Out of Space enemy on the other side of the room. Defeat the enemy to retrieve the first card.

Access authentication card 2 location

Travel to the Master Control Zone in the Herta Space Station. Find the Man with Afro beside the internal purchase officer, where you use your Hertareum currency. Interact with the Man with Afro five times which will lead to him giving you the second access card.

Access authentication card 3 location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Travel to the “Outside the Control Center” teleport waypoint on the first floor of the Storage Zone in the Herta Space Station. Interact with the controller beside the door to gain access to the room. Enter the room and proceed down the ramp on the left. Defeat the voidranger and interact with the nearby control device to create a blue bridge. Proceed across the bridge and defeat the voidranger in the path. Interact with the controller on the path to create a gray bridge above you. Continue up the path and interact with the control device behind the crates to switch the bridge back to orange. Walk over the gray bridge and interact with the control device to switch the bridge back to blue. Move past the newly constructed blue bridge and go up the ramp to find the last access card on the floor by the open doorway.

Don’t forget to head inside the room and grab the chest inside before leaving!

How to open the triple authentication door in Honkai: Star Rail

With all three access authentication cards retrieved, a notification will pop up on your screen and you’ll receive a message on your phone from the Herta Panopticon System. Return to the triple authentication door and interact with the controller in front of the door to open it. Once the door is open, you’ll be greeted by two voidrangers. Defeat both of them to find a chest inside.

Now that you’ve found a few of the chests, find the rest with our Herta Space Station treasure locations and map guide. If you’re new to Honkai: Star Rail, check out our beginner’s guide and terms and mechanics explainer.