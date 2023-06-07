What’s new in Honkai: Star Rail patch 1.1?

Honkai: Star Rail has gotten its patch 1.1 update, introducing new characters, some new stories, and lots of limited time events. Some of the features from this update can be easy to miss, so we’re here to help break them down for you.

There are no new Trailblaze Missions that continue the Xianzhou Luofu storyline, so if that’s what you were hoping for, you’ll have to wait for another new patch. :(

Below, we list some of the biggest changes this Honkai: Star Rail patch.

New characters: Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong

Silver Wolf is already available to roll for in the gacha warp, but Luocha and Yukong will get their own gacha banner on June 28.

Silver Wolf is a quantum nihility character that can slap temporary additional weaknesses on enemies and Luocha is an imaginary abundance character that can automatically heal using stacking flowers.

Yukong is an imaginary harmony character that buffs the party’s attack, crit rate, and crit damage.

Companion missions for Luocha, Bailu, and Yanqing

More companion missions will get released during the patch, but they’re not available yet at launch. We’ll be able to hang out with a few of the folks from Xianzhou Luofu, exploring their backstories a bit starting on June 28.

There’s also technically an event-based companion mission available right now that goes with the Silver Wolf “Starhunt Game” event. After patch 1.1, it’ll be available for people who missed the event, so it’s worth pointing out.

You can now track monsters that drop items you need

If you’re building lots of characters, then you are probably running out of materials. Have no fear, as you can now track enemies by the items they have. For example, if you need more ancient items, you can select the monster source from this menu screen to start tracking the items:

Once you do that, you can navigate straight to the enemies, as they’ll be marked on your map. After you defeat one enemy, the next closest one that drops those items will also be marked, making it much easier to farm out any extra materials you may need to upgrade your characters.

Friend chat is coming this patch, but at a later date

So far, all you can do with your friends is borrow their support characters (which is a great thing to do, and you should definitely do that). However, Hoyoverse has heard your cries and is now adding an in-game chat messaging system, so you can yell at your whale friend to set their new fully built Silver Wolf as their support for you to use.

Belobog History and Culture Museum opens in June

While it’s not out at launch, you’ll be able to access a new area in Belobog where you can help recover stolen items from the museum. The museum will be introduced during a limited-time event called “Everwinter City Museum Ledge of Curiosities,” that runs from June 9-26.

Extra credits can be bought from the world shops

If you’ve bought out the world shops after finding all of the respective specialized currency, you can now spend the extras on credits.

Lost Trotters can now be found randomly in battles

Are you sad that there are no more Warp Trotters to find around the map, because you found them all? Well, now you can randomly run into Lost Trotters while you battle. Killing them before they get to run away will yield extra resources when the battle ends. You won’t get Stellar Jade or the like for killing them the same way you do with their Warp Trotter siblings, though.

Simulated Universe now tracks events and rewards you for finding them

On the Simulated Universe “index” menu, you could always look at your collection of aeons, curios, and blessing — and even claim Stellar Jade for collecting different ones. Patch 1.1 adds a new section, allowing you to track which Simulated Universe events you’ve run into. There are 38 different events and you’ll get 20 Stellar Jade per unlocked event. This also completes retroactively, so any events you ran into before patch 1.1 will already be registered, so go grab your free Stellar Jade.

For more information on patch 1.1, you can check out the full patch notes on the official website.