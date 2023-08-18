 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3 livestream codes

Get free Stellar Jade by using these three codes

By Julia Lee
Imbibitor Lunae from Honkai Star Rail, a nicely dressed man with long black hair and jade horns Image: Hoyoverse
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Honkai: Star Rail just closed out its version 1.3 livestream, teasing what’s to come in the next update. Alongside new characters and events, Hoyoverse uses the stream to distribute codes that reward free Stellar Jade and other upgrade materials.

These codes are only active until the day ends, so you’ll want to make sure to use them quickly.

The Honkai: Star Rail reward codes from the livestream are:

  • LANPVGET8HFT
  • BA7NCHFA9HWX
  • ASN6CHXBRHW3

These codes will expire on Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. EDT, so use them quickly or miss out on the free loot. For more codes that don’t expire in just a few hours, you can check out our constantly-updated list of active Honkai: Star Rail codes.

(Unfortunately, we can’t do the fancy “just click this link to redeem the codes” thing we do for Genshin Impact codes, yet.)

How to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail

You can redeem the codes in game by opening the menu and tapping on the ellipses in the top right corner. A “redemption code” option will come up that you can select.

March 7th looks at her phone in Honkai: Star Rail with the menu open Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

You can also redeem them online through the Honkai: Star Rail code redeem website. You’ll need to select your correct server and login through the website in order to get rewards. You will also need to have a working UID for Honkai: Star Rail. If you’ve never logged into Honkai: Star Rail in any form using your Hoyoverse account, it will not work.

If you’re just getting started in Honkai: Star Rail, you can check out our beginner’s guide and gacha explainer.

