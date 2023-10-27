The best Aetherium Wars team in Honkai: Star Rail

Aetherium Wars is Honkai: Star Rail’s Pokémon-like event, giving you control of enemies and setting them up in battle against others.

If you’re having trouble in a particular fight or maybe you just don’t want to think and you just want rewards, we cleared all of Aetherium Wars with one team comp, which you can replicate easily.

The event will stick around forever, but the rewards (including Stellar Jade) are only obtainable until update 1.5 launches (approximately Nov. 15).

Below we list the spirits we used and the chips we equipped to them to fully auto through all the Aetherium Wars fights (that you can auto-battle through).

Best Aetherium Wars team comp

The best Aether Spirits, along with where you unlock them, are as follows:

Silvermane Lieutenant , Corridor of Fading Echoes

, Corridor of Fading Echoes Silvermane Cannoneer , Corridor of Fading Echoes

, Corridor of Fading Echoes Warp Trotter , starting default spirit

, starting default spirit Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion, Cloudford

That being said, you can pretty much use this method near immediately, once you find the Silverman Lieutenant. Make sure your spirits are always at their max level and you’ll be able to blow the enemies away, regardless of type match-up.

This works kind of like running Clara and March 7th in your team. The Silverman Lieutenant will counter-hit every enemy for massive damage, and if you use the Silvermane Cannoneer’s skill on the Lieutenant, it’ll follow up those counters with another attack. Your Warp Trotter will just sustain everyone and make sure they won’t die. We used the Entranced Ingenium for more sustain. Just make sure to use the cannoneer’s skills on the Lieutenant and keep the other skills going for sustain.

If you don’t feel like you need the extra sustain, you can use the Silvermane Soldier (found in Great Mine) or another support unit instead.

We were able to auto through every auto-able fight with this set up.

Best Aetherium Wars Expansion Chips

We set up our spirits with the following chips, but you don’t really need all of these immediately, so don’t stress if you don’t have them when you’re looking through your inventory. Just use what you have and swap them out with the below chips once you get them:

Silvermane Lieutenant : Efficiency Optimization, Backstage Enhancement, General Upgrade

: Efficiency Optimization, Backstage Enhancement, General Upgrade Silvermane Cannoneer : High Load-Low Speed, Deep Clean

: High Load-Low Speed, Deep Clean Warp Trotter : Parallel Enhancement, Morale Activation, Trotter Patch, Safe Mode

: Parallel Enhancement, Morale Activation, Trotter Patch, Safe Mode Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion: Shield System, Firewall

You should have most of these chips as you finish up the Great Mine. (Notably, the Trotter Patch chip comes from beating Topaz at the Red Light Level of Hyperlink Matches, so you won’t get that until a bit later.) If you’re missing other patches, make sure that you’re battling all the opponents in each level.

You can definitely use other chips, as this probably isn’t the most optimal build — it’s just what we used and found success with.

With this setup, you should be able to sweep through Aetherium Wars and claim all the rewards with ease. The only thing that’ll eat up your time is watching cutscenes.