Honkai: Star Rail ‘Pathfinder’ Chess Ghost puzzle solutions

How to solve all nine Chess Ghost maze puzzles

By Julia Lee
The fiery blue outline of a ghost maze in Honkai: Star Rail Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.5 has a lengthy event, “A Foxian Tale of the Haunted,” which is filled with unique combat situations and other weird puzzles.

After you do the quest that involves Yanqing and the Chess Ghost, you’ll be able to head back to the Fyxestroll Garden to take on the Chess Ghost’s extra puzzles as part of the quest “Pathfinder.” For each puzzle you complete, you’ll get a chest filled with goodies.

The puzzles are the same as the tutorial that you did as part of the quest. A little specter is in a maze-like area and you have a limited amount of moves to get it to the exit. The ghost traveling along your chosen direction until it hits an obstacle, so you’ll need to use these obstacles to help the spirit make turns.

There are ten puzzles to solve before you best the Chess Ghost (including the tutorial one), but we list out the solutions for each one below.

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost tutorial puzzle

The first tutorial Chest Ghost puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Left
  2. Up
  3. Right
  4. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #1

The first Chess Ghost puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Up
  2. Right
  3. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #2

The second Chess Ghost puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Up
  2. Left
  3. Up
  4. Right
  5. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #3

The third of the Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost’s puzzles Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Left
  2. Up
  3. Right
  4. Down
  5. Right
  6. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #4

The fourth of the Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost’s puzzles Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Right
  2. Up
  3. Left
  4. Down
  5. Right
  6. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #5

The fifth of the Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost’s puzzles Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Up
  2. Right
  3. Left
  4. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #6

The sixth Chess Ghost’s puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Up
  2. Right
  3. Down
  4. Left
  5. Right
  6. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #7

The seventh Chess Ghost’s puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Up
  2. Down
  3. Right
  4. Left
  5. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #8

The eighth Chess Ghost’s puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Right
  2. Left
  3. Up
  4. Left
  5. Right
  6. Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #9

The last of the Chess Ghost’s puzzles in Honkai: Star Rail Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon
  1. Left
  2. Up
  3. Right
  4. Down
  5. Left
  6. Up

