Honkai: Star Rail ‘Pathfinder’ Chess Ghost puzzle solutions

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.5 has a lengthy event, “A Foxian Tale of the Haunted,” which is filled with unique combat situations and other weird puzzles.

After you do the quest that involves Yanqing and the Chess Ghost, you’ll be able to head back to the Fyxestroll Garden to take on the Chess Ghost’s extra puzzles as part of the quest “Pathfinder.” For each puzzle you complete, you’ll get a chest filled with goodies.

The puzzles are the same as the tutorial that you did as part of the quest. A little specter is in a maze-like area and you have a limited amount of moves to get it to the exit. The ghost traveling along your chosen direction until it hits an obstacle, so you’ll need to use these obstacles to help the spirit make turns.

There are ten puzzles to solve before you best the Chess Ghost (including the tutorial one), but we list out the solutions for each one below.

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost tutorial puzzle

Left Up Right Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #1

Up Right Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #2

Up Left Up Right Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #3

Left Up Right Down Right Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #4

Right Up Left Down Right Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #5

Up Right Left Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #6

Up Right Down Left Right Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #7

Up Down Right Left Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #8

Right Left Up Left Right Up

Honkai: Star Rail Chess Ghost puzzle #9