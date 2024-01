Honkai: Star Rail version 2.0 livestream codes

Honkai: Star Rail just closed out its version 2.0 livestream, teasing what’s to come in the next update, which launches the evening of Feb. 6 EST. Alongside new characters and events, Hoyoverse uses the stream to distribute codes that reward free Stellar Jade and other upgrade materials.

The livestream gave us a deeper look into the upcoming version 2.0, which sends the traveler and the Astral Express gang to a new planet, Penacony. While things look super fun and entertaining in this fabulous city, based on all the previous planets we’ve visited, there’s more than meets the eye happening here. The futuristic planet comes with lots of new characters and version 2.0 will launch Nihility character Black Swan, Harmony character Sparkle, and Destruction character Misha, with the rest of the characters from the trailers coming later.

These codes are only active until the day ends, so you’ll want to make sure to use them quickly.

The Honkai: Star Rail reward codes from the version 2.0 livestream are:

These codes will expire on Jan. 27 at 10:59 a.m. EST / 7:59 a.m. PST, so use them quickly or you’ll miss out on the free loot. For more codes that don’t expire in just a few hours, you can check out our constantly-updated list of active Honkai: Star Rail codes.

How to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail

You can redeem the codes in game by opening the menu and tapping on the ellipses in the top right corner. A “redemption code” option will come up that you can select.

You can also redeem them online through the Honkai: Star Rail code redeem website. You’ll need to select your correct server and login through the website in order to get rewards. You will also need to have a working UID for Honkai: Star Rail. If you’ve never logged into Honkai: Star Rail in any form using your Hoyoverse account, it will not work.

If you’re just getting started in Honkai: Star Rail, you can check out our beginner’s guide and gacha explainer.