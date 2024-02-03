 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When does Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 release?

What time does Honkai: Star Rail maintenance end?

By Julia Lee
/ new
Honkai: Star Rail’s Black Swan reaches towards the sky with tarot cards circling her hand Image: Hoyoverse
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Honkai: Star Rail is getting its next major update. Version 2.0 will take us to Penacony, a dreamy art deco-themed area that’s centered around a special hotel. The update brings new characters and a lot of new things to do.

Notably, while we’re used to see new patches drop Tuesday nights/Wednesday mornings (depending on where you live), version 2.0 actually launches on Monday night/Tuesday morning, which is different from the norm.

Below, we explain when Honkai: Star Rail maintenance starts and ends, alongside the release time of version 2.0 with Penacony.

What time does Honkai: Star Rail go down for maintenance?

Honkai: Star Rail will go down for maintenance on Feb. 5 or 6 (depending on your time zone) at the following times and will be unavailable for approximately five hours:

  • Feb 5 at 2 p.m. PST for the west coast of North America
  • Feb 5 at 5 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America
  • Feb 5 at 10 p.m. GMT for the U.K.
  • Feb 5 at 11 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • Feb 6 at 7 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

Make sure to burn your Trailblaze Power before maintenance starts, if you wanted to.

What time does Honkai: Star Rail version 2.0 release?

Honkai: Star Rail should come back from maintenance with the 2.0 version at the following times:

  • Feb 5 at 7 p.m. PST for the west coast of North America
  • Feb 5 at 10 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America
  • Feb. 6 at 3 a.m. GMT for the U.K.
  • Feb 6 at 4 a.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • Feb 6 at 12 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

The servers may come up early or late, depending on how maintenance goes, but these are the approximate times 2.0 should go live. Usually Hoyoverse is pretty good by abiding by maintenance times. We don’t usually get extended maintenance, but it does end early sometimes!

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

All 21 Persona games and spinoffs, ranked

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Armored Core 6 is currently down to $42 for Xbox and PlayStation

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Wonka, The Beekeeper, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
/ new

Elmo just had a very bad week

By Ana Diaz
/ new

There’s so much Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows

By Alice Jovanée