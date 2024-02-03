When does Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 release?

Honkai: Star Rail is getting its next major update. Version 2.0 will take us to Penacony, a dreamy art deco-themed area that’s centered around a special hotel. The update brings new characters and a lot of new things to do.

Notably, while we’re used to see new patches drop Tuesday nights/Wednesday mornings (depending on where you live), version 2.0 actually launches on Monday night/Tuesday morning, which is different from the norm.

Below, we explain when Honkai: Star Rail maintenance starts and ends, alongside the release time of version 2.0 with Penacony.

What time does Honkai: Star Rail go down for maintenance?

Honkai: Star Rail will go down for maintenance on Feb. 5 or 6 (depending on your time zone) at the following times and will be unavailable for approximately five hours:

Feb 5 at 2 p.m. PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America Feb 5 at 5 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America Feb 5 at 10 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. Feb 5 at 11 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris Feb 6 at 7 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo

for Japan/Tokyo Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

Make sure to burn your Trailblaze Power before maintenance starts, if you wanted to.

What time does Honkai: Star Rail version 2.0 release?

Honkai: Star Rail should come back from maintenance with the 2.0 version at the following times:

Feb 5 at 7 p.m. PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America Feb 5 at 10 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America Feb. 6 at 3 a.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. Feb 6 at 4 a.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris Feb 6 at 12 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo

for Japan/Tokyo Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

The servers may come up early or late, depending on how maintenance goes, but these are the approximate times 2.0 should go live. Usually Hoyoverse is pretty good by abiding by maintenance times. We don’t usually get extended maintenance, but it does end early sometimes!