Where to find all origami birds in Honkai: Star Rail

Origami birds are one of the new collectibles added in Honkai: Star Rail’s third area, Penacony. Although these birds are cute and playful, they become a real nightmare as you search far and wide for three measly feathers. With 60 in total, you’ll be wishing for someone to wake you up to escape this dream world — so let us help.

In this Honkai: Star Rail guide, we’ll show you where to find all origami birds located around Penacony. This guide is broken up into four sections: Golden Hour, Dream’s Edge, A Child’s Dream, and The Reverie (Dreamscape), which you can navigate to in the table of contents below.

Golden Hour Origami Bird locations

There are 20 total origami birds that can be found in Golden Hour. Here’s where you can find them on each floor:

Golden Hour Floor One

Interact with the Clockie statue. From the Clockie statue, turn around, and head down the western staircase to find the origami bird in the handrail. Make your way down the eastern staircase, and head down the hall to find a origami bird acting as Clockie’s nose on a pizza advertisement on the southern wall. Interact with the vehicle display. Interact with the red balloon near the center of the room. After you pass the blue balloon during Hanu’s Adventure, interact with the cabinet in the northeastern corner. After you pass the red balloon and teleport to the top of the bookshelf during Hanu’s Adventure, spot the origami bird’s feathers beneath the plywood, and yank it out. Note, this Hanu’s Adventure starts on in the bottom left corner of the second floor.

Golden Hour Floor Two

Interact with the circular tile on the floor resembling a can lid, which is located next to Dancy, a puking partygoer. South of Young Master Gold, spot the origami bird’s feathers sticking out of one of the chairs by the table. Continue to yank out the bird until completion. From the Sweet Corner teleport waypoint, head southeast to find a bench with an origami bird inside of it. Interact with the SoulGlad machine beside the lady with the purple hair. Interact with the hotel doors. North of the Clockie Food Truck, find the origami bird inside of the telephone booth. Interact with the trash can beside the destructible blue balloon. Inside of the fire hydrant next to the red destructible balloon. Investigate the yellow fountain from the northern stairs. Spot the origami bird’s feathers poking out of the ice cream trolley. Investigate the trees in the northeastern corner of the second floor. Locate the origami bird on the poster of a fish with a bow tie.

Golden Hour Floor Three

Use the southern Bubble Pinball Machine to travel to the third floor. Interact with the telescope with the feathers sticking out to get an origami bird.

Dream’s Edge Origami Bird locations

There are a total of ten origami birds hidden around Dream’s Edge. Check out the map and numbered list below to see where to find them:

West of the The Family’s Construction Authority teleport waypoint, interact with the window. Inside of the telescope with feathers poking out of the lens. Investigate the water tower. With the module in the bottom position, interact with the ladder on the western wall. Move the module to lead you to the southern area, and then investigate the neon sign on the corner of the building. Found inside the car’s hood ornament. Found inside the red balloon in the corner of the center area. Head down the stairs to the west of the Golden Calyx to find the origami bird inside the billboard. With both modules in their right most position, travel along the path to find the origami bird on a marquee sign. Found inside the flower patch in the corner.

A Child’s Dream Origami Bird locations

There are a total of ten origami birds scattered around A Child’s Dream. Check out the graphic and the accompanying list to see where each bird is located.

Hidden inside of the green bird. Found inside of the hat-shaped fireplace. On the northern wall, the origami bird will be hidden inside of the drawers. After entering the 3D room from the northern entrance, make a U-turn at the bottom of the stairs and continue along the path to find feathers sticking out of the light beside the door. From the fourth origami bird’s location, create a bubble bridge on the wall to your right, and make your way to the right most wall to find another bubble bridge location. Create a bubble bridge at this location, and head across to find a horizontal pillar on your left containing an origami bird. After entering the 3D room from the southern entrance, turn right to immediately find an origami bird hidden inside of the pot. After entering the 3D room from the southern entrance, head down the stairs and create a bubble bridge on the wall directly ahead of you. Hug the left wall to find a red balloon containing an origami bird. After entering this 3D room, create a bubble bridge on the wall opposite of the entrance, and investigate the bird statue. Underneath the door. Inside one of the warped clocks on the wall.

The Reverie (Dreamscape) Origami Bird locations

There are a total of 20 origami birds located in the Reverie (Dreamscape). Use the map and list below to track down their locations.

The Reverie (Dreamscape) Floor One

Hidden inside of one of the throw pillows on the couch. Inside the bubble. Hidden inside the black rotary phone on the counter. Interact with the table lamps until you successfully obtain the origami bird. Find the feathers sticking out of the floating TV to grab another origami bird. After entering the Arcane Artwork located on the third floor, head down one flight of stairs to find an origami bird inside of the poster. Directly opposite of Hanu’s Adventure’s starting point, you’ll find a rocket teleporter that’ll lead you to a puzzle and a gift box containing an origami bird. During Hanu’s Adventure, head to the lower floor using the rocket teleporter beside the bubble tower. Use the rocket teleporters to make your way to the precious chest on top of the bookshelf, and collect the origami bird hidden behind it.

The Reverie (Dreamscape) Floor Two

Inside of Hanu’s Adventure, head to the southwestern corner of the area to find a hole inside a bookshelf. Yank the origami bird from the book three times to collect it. Inside of the bubble.

The Reverie (Dreamscape) Floor Three

Hidden inside of the cocktail shaker at the bar. After entering the 3D room from the southern entrance, head down the stairs on the left and interact with the closest bird statue. After entering the 3D room, turn left to find the origami bird inside of the luggage. After entering the 3D room, retrieve the bubble charges and head up the stairs on the right. Create the bubble bridge and turn left at the corner to find a red balloon with feathers. Hidden inside the brim of the hat-shaped fireplace. Investigate the dream bubble fountain in the center of the room. Found on the table in the northwestern corner of the room. After entering the 3D room from the southern entrance, head to the center room to retrieve bubble charges. Return to the southern entrance, and use the bubble charges to climb to the ceiling. Interact with the poster to grab the origami bird. Inside of the circular pool table. Take the elevator next to the bird’s gathering spot on the first floor, and proceed to the end of the pathway to find the last origami bird in the railing.

After you find all of the origami birds, don’t forget to return to every gathering spot to collect your rewards.

Once you have all 60 origami birds, you’ll receive a text from Dr. Blues, which asks you to meet outside at the clock outside of the VIP lounge. If you’re having a hard time finding them, check out the image below to find out where they’re located and collect even more rewards.