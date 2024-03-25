When does Honkai: Star Rail 2.1 release?

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 2.1 patch is coming soon, bringing new characters and story with it. For those looking forward to pulling for Acheron or exploring more of Penacony’s story, you’ll want to know the exact time the game launches so you can jump right in.

Below, we explain when Honkai: Star Rail maintenance starts and ends, alongside the release time of version 2.1. We’ve also added some details about what to expect from Honkai: Star Rail version 2.1.

What time does Honkai: Star Rail go down for maintenance?

Honkai: Star Rail will go down for maintenance on March 26 or 27 (depending on your time zone) at the following times and will be unavailable for approximately five hours:

March 26 at 3 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America March 26 at 6 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America March 26 at 10 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. March 26 at 11 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris March 27 at 7 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo

for Japan/Tokyo March 27 at 9 a.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

Make sure to burn your fuel before maintenance starts, if you wanted to.

What time does Honkai: Star Rail version 2.1 start?

Honkai: Star Rail should come back from maintenance with the 2.1 version at the following times:

March 26 at 8 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America March 26 at 11 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America March 27 at 3 a.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. March 27 at 4 a.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris March 27 at 12 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo

for Japan/Tokyo March 27 at 2 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

The servers may come up early or late, depending on how maintenance goes, but these are the approximate times 2.1 should go live. Usually Hoyoverse is pretty good by abiding by maintenance times. We don’t usually get extended maintenance, but it does end early sometimes!

What’s new in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.1?

Version 2.1 brings out characters Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher to play, though Aventurine won’t be available until a bit later into the patch.

Alongside these characters, we’ll be diving more into Penacony’s mysterious story and figuring out what’s going on in this supposed wonderland. Simulated Universe is also getting a ninth world, with more spheres and link ropes to farm to power up your characters.

There are also several events happening throughout the patch, including “Cosmodyssey” (a board game), “Vignettes in a Cup” (a bartending game), and “Tides of War” (a combat challenge).