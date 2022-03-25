Kirby and the Forgotten Land guide: Winter Horns hidden Waddle Dee locations

A huge part of Kirby and the Forgotten Land is collecting Waddle Dees. While you get some for completing specific tasks, each level also has hidden caged Waddle Dees to find. Our Kirby and the Forgotten Land Winter Horns Waddle Dee location guide lists out where to find each hidden Waddle Dee per level.

Some Waddle Dees can be seen in plain sight, whereas others are in secret rooms or locked up behind challenges. Each level has three to five caged Waddle Dees, and some of them can be pretty easy to miss. Keep your eyes out for hidden paths and the like to find them all.

Northeast Frost Street

Waddle Dee #1: Use Vending Mouth on the broken door behind the snowball-throwing penguins to find the first Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #2: Hit the floating target with the Ranger ability to the left of the locked cage that opens a path. Hit the targets inside to get the Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #3: Hit the bomb brick behind the tilting platform with three penguins on it to get the third Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #4: Use the Stair Mouth to break open the cracked wall. You’ll need to bring a set of stairs down from the level above to do this. After you defeat the enemy inside, take the stairs in to claim the floating Waddle Dee.

Metro on Ice

Waddle Dee #1: Hammer down the four nails to reveal a Waddle Dee under the ground.

Waddle Dee #2: Hammer the three nails on the wall to reveal a secret path. Take the path and collect the green shards to free the Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #3: Defeat the seal monster up the ladder to get this Waddle Dee from a treasure chest.

Waddle Dee #4: Climb up the sliding shipping containers and use Mouthful Mode on the speaker. Using Cone Mouth, break the cracked ice to reveal a secret passage to the final Waddle Dee.

Windy, Freezing Seas

Waddle Dee #1: Jump through the cracked ice using Mouthful Mode on the pipe.

Waddle Dee #2: Use the Ring Mouth ability on the windmill to lower the spikes and blast the boat through the cracked ice wall to get the Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #3: Grab a Fire ability from the enemies near the Warp Star exit, but jump down the ledge instead of getting on the star. Use the fire on the ice blocks to free this Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #4: The Waddle Dee is sitting in a hole in the wind tunnel.

Waddle Dee #5: Jump into the hole at the end of the wind tunnel (it will have an arrow sign pointing down, once you get inside). Quickly use the Scissor-Lift Mouth to put Kirby in the cannon. It will shoot him out to the Waddle Dee.

The Battle of Blizzard Bridge

Waddle Dee #1: In the cavern hole to the left after the boss, cut down the cone with the Sword ability and use it to smash on the hole to free the Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #2: In the hole in the bricks after the Fleurina, use the Tornado ability to turn on the windmill and hit the switch. Quickly use the Vending Mouth ability to break the wall to get the Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #3: Hit the peg with the hammer to the right after the Wild Bonkers fight to open a secret space. Hit the pegs inside and quickly use Car Mouth to get the Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #4: Carefully jump down and float off the broken bridge to get the Waddle Dee.

Waddle Dee #5: After Twin Wild Frosty, pick up the Ice ability and take the small path to the right. Break down the fiery boxes and enter the room. Freeze the enemy outside the windy hole and push its ice cube body in to activate the switch. Use the nearby Mouthful Mode pipe to break the wall and get the Waddle Dee.