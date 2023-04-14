The Last of Us Part 1 ‘The Quarantine Zone’ collectibles locations

The reimagined version of The Last of Us — subtitled Part 1, available on PS5 and PC — starts in the same place as the original version: “The Quarantine Zone.” Here there are eight artifacts, three Firefly pendants, and four optional conversations to find.

The “Quarantine Zone” has four sections: 20 Years Later, Beyond the Wall, The Slums, and The Cargo, but there will be no indication that you’re moving onto a different section as you’re playing. When starting your game, you can select and begin playing at any section from the Chapters option on the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “The Quarantine Zone.”

20 Years Later Collectibles

The “20 Years Later” section begins once you start playing as an older version of Joel, and ends when Joel and Tess enter the secret tunnel behind the shelf.

Optional Conversation 1 Location

Before you turn left to reach the security checkpoint with Tess, look to the newspaper stands on the sidewalk to the right. Interact with the civilian leaning against the newspaper stand to start the dialogue option.

Beyond the Wall Collectibles

The “Beyond the Wall” section starts as Joel and Tess enter the secret tunnel behind the shelf, and ends when they pass through the door guarded by a child.

Boston Q.Z. Map and Military Pamphlet Artifact Location

After you enter the secret tunnel behind the shelf, you’ll be instructed to pick up your equipment on the desk. You’ll automatically get the Boston Q.Z. Map and Military Pamphlet artifacts after you pick up your backpack, gun, and gas mask.

Optional Conversation 2 Location

After you leave the secret tunnel, you’ll enter an abandoned pizzeria. Tess will walk out of the restaurant and an optional conversation icon will appear beside her. Make sure to talk to her before wandering around because it will disappear!

David Michael Vigil Firefly Pendant Location

After you climb the ladder to enter the apartment building, walk past the pool table and kitchen into a room with two bunk beds and two mattresses on the floor. On the left side of the left most mattress, you’ll find the David Michael Vigil Firefly pendant on the floor.

Optional Conversation 3 Location

Head downstairs into a room full of spores. You’ll need to crouch down to enter a small corridor where a deceased civilian covered in spores can be found. Interact with the corpse to initiate another optional conversation.

Note to Brother Artifact Location

After you defeat the infected, head up the stairs and take an immediate left to find a closed doorway. Enter the room, and find the Note to Bomber artifact on top of a table inside the room.

Ben Glueck Firefly Pendant Location

After you make it back outside, you’ll enter another building with Tess where you have to retrieve a plank to walk across. Walk across the plank back to proceed to another outdoor section where you’ll follow Tess until you reach an alleyway where you have to crouch under a collapsed metal walkway. After walking beneath the walkway, head over to the tree on your left and search for a faint glimmer to spot the Ben Glueck Firefly pendant hanging from one of the branches. Shoot the pendant to knock it down and collect the artifact.

The Slums Collectibles

“The Slums” portion of “The Quarantine Zone” starts after Tess bribes a child to check if the coast is clear, and ends when they confront Robert on the docks.

Drafting Notice Artifact Location

After walking through the bus and under the blue tarps, head straight ahead to find the Drafting Notice artifact in a scattered mess of papers on the ground.

The next artifact is right ahead of you as soon as you look up, so make sure to pick that up as well!

Wanted Poster Artifact Location

Right after you pick up the Drafting Notice artifact, look ahead to see two blue shipping containers stacked on top of each other along with a bulletin board that has the Wanted Poster artifact attached to it.

Warehouse Key Artifact Location

After the first encounter with Robert’s men, follow Tess through a hole in a chain link fence to a warehouse. First, silently take out the enemies outside of the warehouse before sneaking inside. Eliminate the men inside, and pick up the Warehouse Key artifact off of the man wearing the beanie.

Shipping Manifest Artifact Location

After taking out more of Robert’s men, you’ll be tasked with using a chain to open a garage door, which will start a cutscene in which you spot Robert. Once you gain control of Joel, sneak over to the right to find the Shipping Manifest artifact next to a few fishing nets and containers along the edge of the platform.

Before moving on to the next section, make sure to head over to the next artifact that is very close by.

Docks Note Artifact Location

Head past the blue open shipping container ahead of you to find the Docks Note artifact on the right side of a blue cart.

The Cargo Collectibles

The last section in this chapter, “The Cargo,” starts after you chase Robert out of the office and ends when Joel and Ellie reach the apartment.

Optional Conversation 4 Location

Follow Marlene up the stairs to the upper portion of the bridge. Defeat all of the enemies in the area, and follow Marlene to a few deceased civilians. Interact with her to start an optional conversation.

Philip Liu Firefly Pendant Artifact Location

After you meet Ellie, walk over to the deceased firefly beside the newspaper stand. Interact with the body to acquire the Philip Liu Firefly pendant.

