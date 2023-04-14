The Last of Us Part 1 ‘The Outskirts’ collectibles locations

Once the Joel and Ellie duo reach the hideout, you’ll start “The Outskirts,” the second chapter of The Last of Us Part 1. In this chapter, you’ll need to find nine artifacts, four Firefly pendants, and three optional conversations. The collectibles are spread out across four sections: Outside, Downtown, Museum, and The Capitol Building. The game does not indicate to you when you’re moving onto a new section, but you can select and begin playing any section from the Chapters option on the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “The Outskirts.”

Outside Collectibles

The “Outside” section of “The Outskirts” chapter starts with Joel waking up in the apartment, and ends with Ellie and Tess discussing a vaccine.

Optional Conversation 5 Location

As soon as you gain control of Joel, walk over to Tess by the window and interact with her to initiate an optional conversation.

The next artifact is right behind you, so make sure to grab that as well!

Tess’ List Artifact Location

Rather than following Tess, search the other room the living room of the apartment to find Tess’ List on the side table next to the couch.

Patrol Routes Map Artifact Location

Follow Tess and Ellie through the hole in the wall, and ride an elevator down. As soon as you get off of the elevator, turn right and find the Patrol Routes Map artifact on the floor beside the wall.

Downtown Collectibles

The “Downtown” section starts after you escape the storm drains, and ends when our trio climbs out of the subway.

Evacuation Leaflet Artifact Location

After you leave the sewers, follow Tess onto the streets above. Stick to the right side of the road to find the Evacuation Leaflet artifact on the floor beside a trash can.

Joseph Lenz Firefly Pendant Location

Rather than entering the Goldstone Building (the leaning building), follow the path outside to a couple trees. Use your flashlight to spot the Joseph Lenz Firefly pendant on a branch on the tree on the right. Knock down the pendant with either a brick or bottle or shoot it down to retrieve it.

Optional Conversation 6 Location

As you enter the open door of the Goldstone Building, you’ll immediately spot a corpse on the floor. Interact with the body to start an optional conversation.

Field Ops Log Artifact Location

Head up the first flight of stairs to find a dead body perched against the wall. Collect the Field Ops Log artifact on the floor beside the corpse.

Firefly Map Artifact Location

After a few encounters with a couple clickers and the infected, you’ll end up in the wubway tunnels at the bottom of the building. On the left side of the hallway, there will be a corpse with a molotov cocktail beside it. Just past the dead body at the top of the stairs, you’ll find the Firefly Map artifact beside another corpse.

Note to Derek Artifact Location (Safe Code)

Soon after you grab the Firefly Map, you’ll enter an area full of clickers. Head to the left side into the first shop. Go behind the cash register, and open the drawer to find the Note to Derek artifact.

This note contains a safe code (3-43-78), which can be used on a safe inside of the bookstore on the other side of the area.

Museum Collectibles

The “Museum” section starts after you successfully evade the clickers and exit the subway, and ends when you reach the museum’s roof.

Medical Pamphlet Artifact Location

After you climb the seafood truck blocking the way to the Capitol Building, drop down and enter the side of the truck to find the medical pamphlet artifact on top of a wooden palette inside.

Michael Kiper Firefly Pendant Location

Shortly after you enter the museum, you’ll climb up a ramp to a higher floor. Rather than turning right, climb onto the narrow pathway on the left, and shimmy over toward the display case to find the Michael Kiper Firefly pendant.

Optional Conversation 7 Location

After you save Ellie from the attacking runner and defeat the remaining infected in the room, the trio will walk over to an open window leading to the museum roof. Before Tess leaves the window, interact with her to start an optional conversation.

Don’t leave just yet though because another optional conversation with Ellie will appear soon after.

Optional Conversation 8 Location

After the optional conversation with Tess ends, stick around for a few seconds longer for another optional conversation with Ellie.

The Capitol Building Collectibles

“The Capitol Building” section of “The Outskirts” chapter starts after you leave the museum roof, and ends when Joel and Ellie swim out of the subway tunnel.

Firefly Orders Artifact Location

Once you gain control of Joel, turn right at the bottom of the stairs to find a deceased Firefly member. Beside the corpse, you’ll find the Firefly Orders artifact.

Melinda Davidson Firefly Pendant Location

After you climb out of the closed area using the dumpster, wade through the flooded street to the stone gazebo on the left. Search for the Melinda Davidson Firefly pendant under the water by walking around the gazebo until the Firefly icon prompt appears.

Smuggler Note Artifact Location

After you escape the Capitol Building, run across the street and enter the subway system. Keep moving along the tracks, and swim through the flooded subway. When you can’t swim any further, dive underneath the collapsed rubble and trains. When you emerge from the diving section of the subway, swim over to the platform on the left and climb up to find a corpse with the Smuggler’s Note artifact beside it.

Don’t leave the area just yet as the next collectible is very close by.

Shiyao Jiang Firefly Pendant Location

From the Smuggler’s Note, head down the stairs and dive into the water. Resurface to catch your breath, and dive back down into the room below. Swim inside to find the Shiyao Jiang Firefly pendant on the shelves against the wall.

