The Last of Us Part 1 safe code combinations and locations

As you’re exploring the environment in The Last of Us Part 1, you may come across a few artifacts that have codes written on them. These codes can be inputted into safes that are located nearby to receive a few resources and collectibles. Continue reading to find out where you can find every safe code and their respective safe in The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 safe codes

All safe code combinations in The Last of Us Part 1 Chapter Section Safe Code Chapter Section Safe Code The Outskirts Downtown 3-43-78 Bill's Town The Woods 5-17-21 Pittsburgh Hotel Lobby 22-10-56 The Suburbs Suburbs 8-21-36

Or if you’re looking for detailed instructions on where to find every safe (plus what exactly you’ll get from each one), read on.

The Outskirts safe code combination and location

Soon after you grab the Molotov cocktail beneath the Goldstone building during the “Downtown” section of “The Outskirts” chapter, you’ll enter a shop area full of clickers. Head into the first shop on the left, and open the drawer behind the cash register to find the first safe code (3-43-78).

Make your way to the opposite side of the shopping area, but be careful of the clickers in the area. Use listen to check if there are any enemies nearby before moving forward. Enter Round Note, and stealth kill the runner inside. Find the first safe behind the counter, and enter 3-43-78 to collect some scrap inside.

Bill’s Town safe code combination and location

After you boost Ellie over the fence and unlock the gate during “The Woods” section of “Bill’s Town”, turn right towards the chapel and continue down the path until you reach a blockade. Collect the Note to Bob artifact attached to some barbed wire on a barricade, and read it to find the safe code (5-17-21).

Turn around and head up the street until you reach the mandatory evacuation notice on the left side of the street. Continue further to the left to find the safe which is across the street from the pizzeria. Enter the code 5-17-21 to open the safe and collect some scrap, supplements, and rifle ammo.

Pittsburgh safe code combination and location

After you climb up the ladder to reach the second floor of the hotel in the “Hotel Lobby” section of the “Pittsburgh” chapter, turn right and shimmy across the broken stairway. Search around the trolley in the corner to find the Note to Staff artifact in an open suitcase on the floor. On the note, the safe code, 22-10-56, is written on the bottom of it.

The safe is located inside a room attached to the front desk. Facing the front entrance of the hotel, the safe is located on your left. Drop down to the first floor, and make your way behind the front desk, and enter the open doorway to find the safe. Input the code 22-10-56 to unlock the safe and receive the Shiv: Reinforcement Training Manual, scrap, explosive, and ammo.

The Suburbs safe code combination and location

Head into the white house next to the brick house on the left side of the street during the “Suburbs” section of the “The Suburbs” chapter. Make your way to the top floor and immediately turn right to find the matchbook on the shelf. Read the matchbook to find that there is a safe code (8-21-36) written on the inside.

Head down one flight of stairs and enter the third room on your right. Turn to the right to find a safe in the closet. Input the code 8-21-36 into the safe to find some scrap, supplements, and ammo.

With that, you’ve opened all of the safes in The Last of Us Part 1. If you’re missing any of the other collectibles, check out our hub for all of the collectibles in the main story and the DLC.