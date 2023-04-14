The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Bill’s Town’ collectibles locations

After you make it out of the subway tunnels, you’ll arrive in “Bill’s Town,” the third chapter of The Last of Us Part 1. In this chapter, you’ll need to find eleven artifacts, three Firefly pendants, five optional conversations, and one training manual. The collectibles are spread out across four sections: The Woods, Safehouse, Graveyard, and High School Escape. The game does not indicate to you when you’re moving onto a new section, but you can select and begin playing any section from the Chapters option on the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “Bill’s Town.”

The Woods Collectibles

“The Woods” section of “Bill’s Town” begins after Joel and Ellie leave the subway system and enter the city of Lincoln. This section ends as you’re making your escape from the zombie horde.

Pills Note Artifact Location

After you cross the rooftops using the plank, continue down the path to find a building with two clickers outside. Head up the metal stairs on the left side of the building, and into the room on the left. The Pills Note can be found on the floor beside a desk on the far side of the room.

Optional Conversation 9 Location

After boosting Ellie over the fence and unlocking the gate, head inside the pizzeria where Ellie will run over to a “The Turning” arcade machine. Interact with Ellie to start an optional conversation.

Hui Wang Firefly Pendant Location

Turn towards the chapel, and walk down the street until you reach an RV parked on the right side of the road. First, climb on top of the hood of the police car to pull yourself to the top of the RV. Find the Hui Wang Firefly pendant on the top of the RV beside a rail on the right side.

Note to Bob Artifact Location (safe code)

Head down the street towards the chapel in the distance. You’ll reach a blockade with a Note to Bob attached to some barbed wire on a barricade.

As you read the note, there is a safe code listed on the bottom that reads: 5-17-21. The safe can be found on the opposite side of the street of the pizzeria beside the mandatory evacuation notice.

Perimeter Note Artifact Location

Enter the Marquis Music Store which can be found beside the RV. Go into the backroom to find a few resources and the Perimeter Note next to the printer.

Note to Rachel Artifact Location

After you cross the rooftops using the plank and defeat the clicker, descend the ladder off of the roof and crouch under the tripwire. Head over to the loud banging noise on your left, and enter the doorway to the building. Go up the stairs and into the living room to be greeted by a runner. Defeat the infected and search for the Note to Rachel artifact on the table.

Safehouse Collectibles

The “Safehouse” section begins after you’ve been rescued by Bill and ends when you enter the church’s cellar.

Bill’s Map Artifact Location

As soon as you gain control of Joel, turn to your right to find Bill’s Map on the table.

Fences Note Artifact Location

After picking up Bill’s Map, turn around and enter the room behind you. Collect the resources scattered inside, and find the Fences Note on the table inside.

Optional Conversation 10 Location

Approach the booth inside of the bar with a chess board on top of the table. Interact with the chess board to initiate an optional conversation with Ellie about chess.

Shiv: Sharpening Training Manual

Move over to the bar to find the Shiv Sharpening Training Manual beside where Bill is standing.

Hunters Note Artifact Location

After you leave the first floor of the bar, head to the top of the stairs and turn right. Proceed into the open room at the end of the hall, and grab the Hunters Note on the table inside.

Alex Raymond Vincent Firefly Pendant Location

Follow Bill through the buildings and out onto the street. Defeat the infected that approach you, and search for a rusted green van on the side of the road. Look up to see the Alex Raymond Vincent Firefly pendant hanging off of the street lamp. You can either shoot the pendant down or throw a brick at the pendant to knock it down to collect it.

Graveyard Collectibles

The “Graveyard” section starts after you enter the church’s cellar and ends when you enter the high school.

Tools Level 1 Location

After following Bill to see his new toy, the Nail Bomb, head into the alcove directly in front of the table to find the a tool box containing the tools level 1 upgrade.

Bomb Note Artifact Location

After you head up the stairs and enter the church’s altar, head into the room on the right. Find the Bombs Note on the table to your left as you enter the room.

Peter Mrozik Firefly Pendant Location

After evading the clickers in the graveyard, you’ll enter an alleyway of a residential neighborhood with a few infected. Take out the enemies and head into the backyard of the red house to find a clicker and a couple runners. Stealthily eliminate the enemies and head inside the house. Enter the first floor bathroom, and look on the floor next to the toilet to find the Peter Mrozik Firefly pendant.

Boy’s Diary Artifact Location

After Ellie crawls through the pet door and you defeat the four clickers, you’ll make your way onto an RV and through a treehouse. Drop down to find yourself in a different backyard that has an empty swimming pool. Enter the house and head up the stairs into a child’s bedroom, and search for the Boy’s Diary on the bench by the window.

Don’t speed out of the house just yet, however, because there is an optional conversation nearby!

Optional Conversation 11 Location

After you leave the boy’s bedroom, Ellie will ask Joel if he’s free to talk, starting an Optional Conversation.

High School Escape Collectibles

High School Escape begins after you escape from the infected and enter the school, and ends when you successfully start the car.

Note From Frank Artifact Location

After you escape from the school and climb up the ladder, a cutscene showing the relationship between Bill and Frank will start. Once you gain control of Joel, turn around and head back into the house instead of immediately pushing the car. Make your way into the bedroom to find the Note From Frank on the table by the window.

Optional Conversation 12 Location

Move to the driver side window and interact with Ellie to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 13 Location

After obtaining the note, return to Frank in the garage to start an optional conversation.

Don’t leave right away — the next artifact location is nearby!

Note From Frank Artifact Location

Bill will crumple the note and throw it on the floor. Since Bill is blocking the way, you’ll have to walk all the way around the car to pick up the Note From Frank again.

