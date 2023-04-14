The Last of Us Part 1 ‘The Suburbs’ collectibles locations

Once you’ve escaped the turret truck, you’ll wash ashore in “The Suburbs.” In the fifth chapter of The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to find ten artifacts, three Firefly pendants, five optional conversations, two training manuals, and two comics. The collectibles are spread out across two sections: The Sewers and Suburbs. The game does not indicate to you when you’re moving onto a new section, but you can select and begin playing any section from the Chapters option on the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “The Suburbs.”

The Sewers Collectibles

“The Sewers” starts when you’re washed ashore and reunited with Henry and Sam. This section ends after Joel and Henry block the door with a vending machine.

Antiparticles Comic Location

When you first gain control of Joel after reuniting with Henry and Sam, make your way to the beached boat in the distance. Hop aboard and enter the the boat to find the Antiparticles comic by the boat’s controls.

Boat Note Artifact Location

After you gain control of Joel, search inside the beached boat to find the Boat Note on top of a chair inside the cabin.

Josh Scheffler Firefly Pendant Location

When you’re on top of the beached boat, hop into the opening in the deck at the back of the boat. The Josh Scheffler Firefly pendant can be found on the floor by a half-buried barrel.

Robert Righetti Firefly Pendant Location

After you enter the sewers, climb into the rectangular hole in the wall, and wade up the ramp. Turn to the left to find a corpse with the Robert Righetti Firefly pendant hanging from their hand.

Sewers Note Artifact Location

Continue down the sewer tunnel until you hit a fork in the road. Henry and Sam will cover the left while Joel and Ellie will search the right. Once you reach a door blocked off by a tool cabinet, have Ellie open up the door for you and enter the room. Find the Sewers Note on a table up the stairs.

Eddie Fuentes Firefly Pendant Location

Regroup with Henry and Sam, and follow them until you reach an open area with a half submerged car in the water. Jump off the platform into the water nearby the car, and dive to reach the Eddie Fuentes Firefly pendant by the car’s front bumper.

Trading Note Artifact Location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Locate the large metal gate beside the valve in the open room. Dive underwater in front of the gate and dislodge the stuck metal pipe. Swim under the gate to the other side, and climb up the ladder. Turn to the right and enter the door ahead of you. Prepare to take out two clickers inside, and make your way to the back of the room to find the Traders Note on the floor of the upper portion.

Tools Level 3 Location

After Henry pulls you up onto the platform, walk down the hallway and enter the open doorway on your left. Find the level three tools on the floor in the toolbox by the lawn chair.

Bomb: Containment Training Manual Location

After entering the double doors and setting off the sound trap, vault over the table and move over to the shelf on the left. Find the Bomb: Containment training manual on the metal shelf.

Rain Catcher Note Artifact Location

After you enter the room with the sound trap, vault over the table and take the first left turn. Proceed through the gate and take out the runners and clicker. Once they’ve been dealt with, go up the stairs on the right and find the Rain Catcher Note beside a water container.

Cornered Note Artifact Location

Back in the hallway where you defeated the runners and clicker, vault over the barricade and head up the stairs. Open the first door on your left, and find the Cornered Note on the floor beside a bookshelf and a corpse in the corner of the room.

Kid’s Drawing Artifact Location

After you and Sam get separated from Henry and Ellie, you’ll need to take out a clicker and a ton of stalkers. Once they’ve been handled, continue down the center or right path to eventually reach a play room. Search the shelf on the right to find the Kid’s Drawing on top of it.

Suburbs Collectibles

The “Suburbs” section starts after you escape from the sewers, and ends after Joel, Ellie, Henry, and Sam escape the infected horde.

Looting Note Artifact Location

Once you gain control of Joel after you leave the sewers, head down the path to where Henry will spot the radio tower off in the distance. Continue down the road and enter the second house on the right. Go up the stairs and enter the pink bedroom with the bunk bed to find the Looting Note on top of a dresser.

Optional Conversation 29 Location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Continue down the road and turn to the right at the last house. Face the house to see a hole in the side of it, and enter to hear a dialogue from Henry. Wait until he’s finished speaking to head across the street to another house that has “I’M ARMED NO TRESPASSING” on the front of the house. Sam will walk up to the house and read it aloud, prompting Henry to talk about how things were in the past. Interact with Henry to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 30 Location

Continue down the road to find an abandonded ice cream truck in the middle of the road. Ellie wonders what it is, but Sam tells her that it’s a truck that would hand out ice cream. Ellie doesn’t believe that it’s true, so she asks Joel — triggering an optional conversation.

Father’s Note Artifact Location

Head inside of the brick house directly across the street from the ice cream truck. Go up the stairs and into the room on the left to find the Father’s Note on the desk with the computer.

Melee: Techniques Training Manual Location

Inside the brick house, head up the stairs and interact with the attic door only for it to collapse on the ground. Hoist Ellie up instead where she’ll find and retrieve the Melee: Techniques training manual.

Survivor’s Note Artifact Location

Return to the street and head into the white house next door. Go up to the second floor and enter the first room on your left. Find the Survivor’s Note on the floor beside the dresser.

There is also a safe in the closet, so keep note of that for the future!

Messenger Particle Comic Location

Inside the white house across the street from where the dogs were playing, head up to the second floor and enter the bedroom opposite of the bathroom. Find the Messenger Particle comic on the desk by the computer.

Matchbook Artifact Location (safe code)

Head to the top floor of the white house adjacent to the brick house and find the Matchbook on a shelf right next to the stairs. Scribbled inside of the matchbook is the safe code (8-21-36).

Return back to the master bedroom to open the safe in the closet.

Optional Conversation 31 Location

Head back down to the first floor to find Ellie and Sam playing a game of darts. Wait for them to finish then move to the pile of books stacked on top of a stool. Interact with the dart to start an optional conversation.

Matthew White Firefly Pendant Location

Exit the white house onto the street and turn left into the fenced area. Walk up to the tree in on the side of the white house and search for the Matthew White Firefly pendant stuck in the tree’s branches. Knock down the pendant with a throwable object or shoot it down to collect it.

Optional Conversation 32 — Ellie’s Jokes 5

Continue down the road to reach a dead end where Henry and Joel will talk about a Firefly symbol on the wall. Wait for Ellie to eventually grow tired of waiting and crack out her joke book and tell one of Ellie’s Jokes one final time in the main campaign.

That marks the end of “The Suburbs” in The Last of Us Part 1. If you’re ready to take on the next chapter, check out our guide on where to find all “Tommy’s Dam” collectibles.

If you missed any of the collectibles in the last chapter, check out our guide on where to find all “Pittsburgh” collectibles.

If you’re looking for collectibles from other chapters, head over to our hub to see the locations of all collectibles.