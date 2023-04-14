The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Tommy’s Dam’ collectibles locations

After the tragic events of that occurred in the suburbs, you’ll start “Tommy’s Dam,” the sixth chapter of The Last of Us Part 1. In this chapter, you’ll need to find two artifacts, two Firefly pendants, four optional conversations, one training manual, and two comics. The collectibles are spread out across two sections: Hydroelectric Dam and Ranch House. The game does not indicate to you when you’re moving onto a new section, but you can select and begin playing any section from the Chapters option in the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “Tommy’s Dam.”

Hydroelectric Dam Collectibles

The “Hydroelectric Dam” section begins in the fall as Joel and Ellie arrive in Jackson County, and ends after Joel and Tommy reunite with Ellie and Maria.

Foreign Element Comic Location

After you descend down the cliff, you’ll come to the underpass of the bridge. Just before you pass under the bridge, turn right and walk up the hill to find a mossy overturned car. Beside the car, you’ll find a corpse and the Foreign Element comic.

Optional Conversation 33 Location

After Ellie turns the valve creating a pathway for Joel to walk over the water, turn left through the opening in the railing. Continue past the tent and over the log to find a grave, triggering an optional conversation with Ellie.

Power Plant Map Artifact Location

After you duck under a fallen tree, pass the bulldozer and enter the guard shack across the way. Inside, you’ll find some materials and the Power Plant Map on the bulletin board.

Optional Conversation 34 Location

After you and Tommy reunite, Maria and Tommy will lead you on a tour, which is then cut short as Ellie runs off to see the horses. Interact with Ellie as she’s petting the horse to initiate the optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 35 Location

After Joel and Tommy split from Ellie and Maria, follow Tommy over to the duffle bag by the bunk bed, and interact with him to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 36 Location

Follow Tommy up the stairs and out onto the walkway. Take the second right and interact with the woman holding a rifle to start an optional conversation.

Smoke: Chemistry Training Manual Location

Continue following Tommy into the control room. Turn left around the corner to find a workbench ahead of you and the Smoke: Chemistry training manual on top of a fallen locker to the left.

Ryan Oliverio Firefly Pendant Location

Follow Tommy down to the bottom floor, but instead of following Tommy to the right, turn left and head towards the room below the control room. Enter the room and find the Ryan Oliverio Firefly pendant on the floor in the corner of the room between two generators.

Plant Schematics Artifact Location

Return to Tommy to start a cutscene. Once it’s over, take out the hunters on both the bottom floor and second floor. Enter the control room to find the Plant Schematics on the desk in the center of the room.

Ranch House Collectibles

The “Ranch House” section starts on horseback, with you chasing after a runaway Ellie. This section ends after you defeat the hunters and leave the ranch.

Brent Pino Firefly Pendant Location

Once you arrive at the ranch house, don’t immediately interact with Ellie. Instead head inside and cut across the first floor into the room in the back right corner. The Brent Pino Firefly pendant can be found on the desk inside.

Zero Point Comic Location

Go upstairs and enter the first room on your left. Find the Zero Point comic on the nook by the window in the kids bedroom.

