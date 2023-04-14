The Last of Us Part 1 ‘The University’ collectibles locations

You’ll arrive at “The University” after leaving the Hydroelectric Dam on horseback. In the seventh chapter of The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to find nine artifacts, five Firefly pendants, three optional conversations, two training manuals, and one comic. The collectibles are spread out across two sections: Go Big Horns and Science Building. The game does not indicate to you when you’re moving onto a new section, but you can select and begin playing any section from the Chapters option on the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “The University.”

Go Big Horns Collectibles

The “Go Big Horns” section starts when Joel and Ellie approach the University on horseback, and ends when you enter the science building.

Free Radicals Comic Location

When you gain control of Joel after the initial cutscene, turn around and head back up the road. Beside a white box truck, you’ll find an abandoned car missing a door that has the Free Radicals comic in the back seat.

Sniper’s Nest Log Artifact Location

Enter the university’s front entrance and continue through the gate ahead of you until you reach a barricade. Turn right toward the loading bay and go up the stairs on your right. Enter the first door on your left to find another door on your left. Enter that door to reveal another stair case to climb. Go up the stairs to the top floor and go through the first door on your right to a balcony. Turn left toward the corner of the balcony to find the Sniper’s Nest Log on the floor beside a chair and some materials.

Optional Conversation 37 Location

Vault over the barriers to see a huge painting of the University of Eastern Colorado’s mascot on the side of a building. Interact with it to start an optional conversation.

Hope Pino Firefly Pendant Location

Once you’ve passed the roadblock, head up the stairs and turn right. Make your way to the tree in the right corner to find the Hope Pino Firefly pendant stuck in the branches. Knock it down by tossing a bottle (which can be found on the right along the wall of the building) at it, or shoot it off of the branch — if you have bullets to spare.

Wall Panel Note Artifact Location

From the top of the stairs, turn left and go up the small flight of stairs. Turn left into the open double doors and continue down the hallway until reach a gate on your right. Open the gate to start a cutscene where you can hear runners in the distance. After the cutscene is over, move to the right wall to find a Wall Panel Note beside another gate.

Alex Rohner Firefly Pendant Location

After you make it past the gates, walk down the stairs and climb the staircase on your left until you reach a roadblock. Instead of vaulting over the barricade, look to your right to see an open window with a dumpster in front of it. Climb inside and turn to the right to find the Alex Rohner Firefly pendant on a desk inside the corner of the room.

Health: Sterilization Training Manual Location

Once you hop over the barrier, head down the stairs into the large circle area. Turn right at the statue and enter the building ahead of you by jumping into the broken window. Climb up the stairs and hop out of the broken window onto the roof. Turn left and enter the window into a classroom to find the Health: Sterilzation training manual on a desk beside a computer.

Optional Conversation 38 Location

After leaving the building to the right of the statue, turn right and continue down this path. On the wall of the building ahead of you, you’ll see a Firefly symbol, triggering an optional conversation.

UEC Campus Map Artifact Location

Behind the building behind the statue in the center of the circle, you’ll find a tunnel that is blocked off by a gate. Head into the door on the right side of the tunnel to find the UEC Campus Map on the desk inside.

Student’s Journal Artifact Location

Continue past the desk and head up stairs to the second floor. Enter the second room on your left to find yourself in a dorm room. Open the desk drawer and collect the Student’s Journal.

Joe Warren Firefly Pendant Location

At the end of the hall on the second floor, you’ll reach a spore infested area where you must drop into a hole in the floor. There are multiple clickers and one bloater in this area. The bloater will be standing at the end of the hallway, but will drop the Joe Warren Firefly pendant once defeated.

Newspaper Clipping Artifact Location

Once you’ve made it past the spore-infested hallway, head up to the second floor by pushing a vending machine-blocked door open. On the second floor, enter the first dorm room on your right to find the Newspaper Clipping on the mini fridge inside.

Erik Griggs Firefly Pendant Location

After you reunite with Ellie, get back onto the horse and follow the path to an area filled with tents. Stick to the left side of the area until you reach the back left corner with two tents beside a white box truck. In the tent on the right, you’ll find the Erik Griggs Firefly pendant on the table with the lamp.

Science Building Collectibles

The “Science Building” section begins when you enter the science building through the broken window, and ends when Ellie and an injured Joel escape the attack on the science building.

Tools Level 4 Location

After you enter the science building, head to the end of the hall until you reach Room 205. Use a shiv to open the door, and you’ll find the level 4 tools on a lab table on the left side of the room.

Molotov: Development Training Manual

In Room 205, the same location as the level 4 tools, you’ll find the Molotov: Development training manual on the lab table on the right side of the room.

Optional Conversation 39 Location

Walk into the open door, Room 251 - Main Atrium, and follow along the path to another open area with a stack of boxes beside a couch. On top of the boxes, there’ll be a clipboard that you can interact with which will prompt an optional conversation.

Office Recorder Artifact Location

Head up the stairs to the third floor and enter the double doors on the left. Immediately take a left turn into the open door and find the Office Recorder on the counter by the window.

Fungal X-Rays Artifact Location

Continue to the end of the hallway and pass through the plastic sheeted section of the hall. You’ll arrive in a lab where you can find the Fungal X-Rays on a counter on the left side of the room.

Lab Recorder Artifact Location

In the next room, Room 308, you’ll discover that the cacophonous culprits were actually monkeys. You’ll find the Lab Recorder on a table in the center of this room.

Sadie Pearle Hickman Firefly Pendant Location

In the back right corner of Room 308, you’ll find the Sadie Pearle Hickman Firefly pendant on a counter beside a microscope.

Firefly’s Recorder Artifact Location

After you’re done looting the labs, enter the open doorway at the other side of Room 308 and push open the door of Room 311 on the right. A cutscene will start showing a deceased Firefly and the Firefly’s Recorder that was left behind. The artifact will automatically be added to your inventory after the cutscene is over.

